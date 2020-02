significant-college-basketball-scores:-tf-north-normally-takes-on-tf-south,-eisenhower-hosts-oak-garden

Thursday, February 27, 2020

FOX VALLEY

Crystal Lake Central at McHenry, 7: 00

Prairie Ridge at Cary-Grove, seven: 00

NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY

Grayslake North at Antioch, seven: 00

SOUTH SUBURBAN BLUE

TF South at TF North, 7: 00

SOUTH SUBURBAN Red

Evergreen Park at Reavis, 6: 00

Oak Garden at Eisenhower, six: 00

SOUTHLAND

Abundant East at Crete-Monee, six: 00

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE EAST

Plainfield East at Joliet Central, six: 30

NON Convention

Disney at Northside, 5: 00

Goode at Kennedy, six: 30

HmS Useful resource Centre at Victory Christian (IN), six:

Leyden at Foreman, seven: 00

Mather at DePaul, 7: 00

North Grand at Westinghouse, 5: 00

Plainfield Central at Argo, 7: 00

Pritzker at ITW-Speer, five: 30

Vernon Hills at Woodstock, 7: 00

Class 1A point out match

HARVEST CHRISTIAN SECTIONAL

Walther Christian

Hope Academy vs. Douglass, six: 00

Austin vs. Walther Christian, seven: 30

MARSHALL SECTIONAL

Harper

Fenger vs. Harper, 6: 00

Richards (Chgo) vs. Excel-Englewood, seven: 30