significant-dust-satan-forms-in-fresno-amid-stormy-temperature

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Dust devils are prevalent in Central California, but it is not much too typically that we see 1 pretty this big.
ABC30 insider Steven Garcia sent movie of a dust satan cloud in Fresno County near West Shaw and North Bryan Avenues Sunday afternoon.
Garcia stated he and his brother ended up standing outside when they discovered it forming out of nowhere.
They initially assumed the phenomenon may perhaps have been a funnel cloud, but meteorologists we confirmed the video to say it is really just a very extraordinary dust devil.
