[Significant faculty basketball scores: Curie vs. Oak Forest, Benet heads to Stevenson and Lyons normally takes on Riverside-Brookfield]

Saturday, February 22, 2020

WEST SUBURBAN SILVER

Proviso West at Oak Park-River Forest, four: 00

NON Conference

Benet at Stevenson, five: 30

Curie at Oak Forest, three: 00

Grayslake Central at Hersey, one: 00

Grayslake North at Woodstock, two: 30

Highland Park at Crystal Lake Central, 2: 30

Kennedy at Leyden, four: 30

Lake Forest at Elk Grove, 4: 30

Lakes at Batavia, 7: 15

Marist at DeKalb, 5: 00

Monroe (WI) at Freeport, 6: 00

Montini at Naperville North, five: 00

Raby at Carmel, one: 00

Rantoul at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7: 00

Riverside-Brookfield at Lyons, five: 00

Rock Island at Ottawa, 6: 00

Rockford Lutheran at North Chicago, six: 00

Solorio at Calumet Tech (IN), 5: 00

St. Charles East at Elgin, four: 00

St. Patrick at St. Joseph, seven: 00

Streamwood at Geneva, 6: 00

Warren at Jacobs, seven: 00

Wheaton North at Perspectives-Guide, three: 30

Woodstock North at Rock Falls, 7: 00

TORONTO (CN)

Lake Forest Academy vs. TBA