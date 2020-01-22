‘Significant havoc’: Prince Harry’s brutal warning to the royal family

COMMENT:

With hindsight, this seems like wishful thinking. On Sunday, the Queen and Buckingham Palace released statements detailing Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they prepared to leave as full-time members of the royal family.

Harry and Meghan would get the freedom they dreamed of and could settle in North America. In turn, they would no longer use their style as His Royal Highnesses and reimburse the $ 4 million plus bill for renovations to Frogmore Cottage.

Clearly, after more than 10 days of confusion, turmoil and internal family divisions on the front page around the world, the Queen and Co. were valiantly trying to draw a line under this sad chapter.

Well, unhappy old guy.

Last week, the Queen reportedly set a deadline of “days, not weeks” for an agreement to be reached that would provide a roadmap for the “abdication” of the Sussexes from royal life. On Sunday, the countless private secretaries involved in this effort delivered. Finally, there was a swift and resolute conclusion to this murderous and murderous episode, which only came a few months after the humiliating fall of Prince Andrew.

READ MORE:

• “We don’t go far”: Harry targets the media in an emotional speech

• Good Morning host confronts Piers Morgan over “pathetic” prince Harry

• Prince Harry reveals reason for “powerful media” for Megxit

• “There is no limit”: 3 letters meaning that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can cash

That sense of purpose was wiped out on Monday, courtesy of Prince Harry. Rising on stage at a charity dinner for Sentebale, a charity for children living with HIV / AIDS that he co-founded, he took the opportunity to deliver a powerful and deeply personal speech to give his side of this sad affair.

For more than seven minutes, he sought to radically change the narrative that has emerged in the reports in recent days, telling the affluent crowd that Meghan was not to blame for the couple’s historic decision and that they had wanted stay part time. working royals.

Social media turned on immediately. It was big.

If the royal family and their vast team of courtiers had hoped that Sunday’s announcement would close this particularly desolate chapter in royal history, the extraordinarily sincere outpouring of Harry proves that they are firmly mistaken.

Rather, his speech is a shot through the arc of the monarchy: they may not soon become HHS anymore, but they will not remain silent.

Likewise, Harry’s speech is a clear indication that they will have no qualms about setting the record straight and giving their side of the story when they deem it necessary. You hardly need a crystal ball to foresee the extent of the problem that this could pose at the Palace.

For years, Harry’s job has been to smile, nod politely and keep going. Photo / AP

The royal family largely functions as a multinational enterprise: there are key messages to convey and they are very aware of the maintenance of their brand.

All this requires careful planning with a key “staff” respectful of the line. Harry and Meghan leaving the stage for a new life, any chance that they keep Schtum seems more and more fanciful.

The potential havoc it could cause is significant.

In the 1990s, Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, waged a proxy war through the front pages of competing and sympathetic newspapers. Each tried to impersonate the victim, who in turn would see the other fire in return.

This violent, tit-to-tat hostility dominated the headlines and saw the rest of the royal family’s work find itself totally lost in the wash.

Although it is unlikely that we will see anywhere near this level of animosity and invectivity, a similar scenario threatens to recur.

Today is Sophie, 55th birthday of the Countess of Wessexes and later this week, Prince Charles will fly to Israel for the World Holocaust Forum. What coverage and attention will these moments receive?

Although the two are diligent representatives of the Queen who quietly continue the often thankless work of shaking hands and unveiling plaques, they seem ready to be denied their due in favor of the media and the attention of the public remaining resolutely focused on the Bold and the Beautiful-esque drama playing elsewhere in the family.

Other members of the royal family receive far less attention than Meghan and Harry. Photo / AP

Meghan in her days before Harry was a frank and passionate activist. Freed from the bonds of royal life, she is now able to use her voice when and as she wishes. It is very likely that she will become a quintessential global activist who will champion issues such as the education and empowerment of women with zeal and intelligence.

While this should rightly warm the hearts of every feminist, this franchise could also create a headache in London.

The Sussexes are not immune to a rigid protocol, they are now able to say what they want, when they want and all with a level of frankly anti-royal candor. Harry and Meghan have both opened up to their personal struggles in the past and I think we can expect more moving public statements in the future.

The concern here is less related to the revelation of royal secrets and much more to the extent to which each of their words and comments will take center stage.

Consider this: In the first hours after posting a video of Harry’s speech on the couple’s Instagram account, he had already racked up 2.9 million amazing views. It is clear that interest in all things has not diminished an iota.

Attention and public interest is the cornerstone of the monarchy and may well now be eroded by the emboldened Sussexes. After all, the sincere and glamorous young members of royalty who open up to their lives will always offer much more convincing content than the official HRH releases in the countries of origin.

Netflix chief Honon Ted Sarandos today expressed interest in working with Harry and Meghan.

I think we can all agree: the first season of Sussex Split was worthy of the frenzy, but the second season will be really fascinating.

Daniela Elser is a royal expert and writer with 15 years of experience working with a number of leading Australian media titles.

.