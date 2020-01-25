Significant narration of “Dr. Romantic 2 ”which gave viewers food for thought

“Dr. Romantic” was known for his punchy lines, and the second season so far is also filled with meaningful narration!

“Dr. Romantique 2” presents a narration on the true values ​​of today and immerses the audience in thoughtful and meaningful words. Here are two narrations from the drama that deeply touch your soul and make you think about what is important:

(Spoilers below.)

“An age of repugnance. We draw lines, we humble ourselves, we make fun of each other and we depreciate ourselves simply because we have different thoughts. It is a black and white world of collective selfishness and dichotomous division and if someone is not on your side, they automatically become your enemies. Respect for opponents has disappeared and the world has become full of disdain and disgust. It was then that there was a man who appeared at the same time … “

In episode three, Seo Woo Jin (Ahn Hyo Seop) was labeled a hijacking and boycotted by the other doctors because he acted as a whistleblower to press charges against those who received bribes. wine and abused medical procedures. His locker was full of hateful sticky notes with offensive language, and rumors that he was working in a bar fired him.

In addition, Cha Eun Jae (Lee Sung Kyung) was called by his teacher to fall asleep in the operating room after taking a tranquilizer to overcome his anxiety about the surgery. Her teacher asked, “Do you want to stop being a doctor?” That is why I said that I will not work with women. The narrative that played in the background as Kim Sa Bu (Han Suk Kyu) chose Cha Eun Jae and Seo Woo Jin to work for him at Doldam Hospital added to the significant moment.

“The age of profitability. A world in which all relationships are judged only by efficiency and profit. Responsibility and duty have degenerated into unreasonable sacrifices, and it has become a world in which the public interest and the good are calculated for profit and loss. “

Do Yoon Wan (Choi Jin Ho), who disagrees with Kim Sa Bu, showed Park Min Kook (Kim Joo Heon) an overview of the new hospital that provides medical services to wealthy clients and explained the weak number of doctors on duty, excessive competition between hospitals and the lawsuits faced by doctors. Did Yoon Hwa blame the atmosphere forcing doctors to take on heavy responsibilities and make sacrifices by saying, “The world doesn’t respect us, and now we have to find our way of survival.” With dignity and worth. “

At the same time, the lenders threatened Seo Woo Jin to do what they asked him to do to repay his 70 million won (about $ 59,819) debt. It was then that the important story played, which made people think about the price of responsibility and profit.

The production company, Samhwa Networks, said: “The introduction to the drama begins with an insightful narrative about the dark times of today, drawing the attention of viewers and doubling their immersion in the drama. The simple narrations of the writer Kang Eun Kyung are an important catalyst that conveys the strong message of “Dr. Romantic 2 ’and evokes realistic sympathy.”

The next episode of “Dr. Romantic 2 ”will be broadcast on January 27 at 9:40 pm. KST.

In the meantime, find the last episode with English subtitles on Viki:

Watch now

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?