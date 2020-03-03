significant-storms,-hail-probable-in-nashville,-middle-tennessee-tonight

Near

Severe thunderstorms are attainable throughout a lot of Center Tennessee on Monday night time, in accordance to the Nationwide Climate Assistance.

Huge hail and superior winds are the key threats, but an isolated twister are not able to be dominated out.

“Overall, it really is a very messy looking evening for all of Middle Tennessee,” said Brittney Whitehead, a meteorologist with the NWS in Nashville.

The storms are anticipated to deliver durations of large rain and get to the region primarily from six p.m. Monday via 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The highest possibility for storms in Nashville will be following midnight, Whitehead said. They could strike Clarksville as early as 9 p.m.

The weather conditions could come in a several waves, with the exact same regions viewing a lot more than one storm in excess of the course of the night.

Monday night’s reduced ought to be close to 55 levels.

Between one and three inches of rain are envisioned concerning Monday and Thursday.

Sure, just 3 times in the past we were marketing loads of rain this week. Not a large menace anymore. Glimpse for 1-three inches involving currently and Thurs. Even so, there is a escalating robust to serious risk this night. Massive hail, harmful winds and even a tornado can not be ruled out. #tnwxpic.twitter.com/jepa62OVyf — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) March 2, 2020

A few-day forecast

Tuesday: Possibility of showers 50%. Substantial: 66 lower: 43.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Higher: 64 low: 44.

Thursday: Probability of showers 50%. Large: 56 low: 39.

