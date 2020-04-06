Signs that the COVID-19 outbreak is ‘flattening’ in New York, said Governor Andrew Cuomo

NEW YORK – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday cited signs that the coronavirus outbreak was “stooping” in his state but warned of a disturbance since the death of the United States to 10,000 and the number of cases reached 350,000.

New York reported 4,758 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, an increase of 599 from Sunday, compared with an increase of 594 over the past 24 hours. On Friday, the state’s death toll rose by 630.

Cases in the state rose 7 percent in 24 hours to 130,680, Cuomo said. Hospitalizations, admission to intensive care units and intubations – the process of inserting a breathing tube for use in mechanical ventilation – all declined, signs of a “possible flattening of the curve.”

“While none of this is good news, the possible flattening of the curve is better than what we have seen,” Cuomo said in a daily statement, referring to the shape of the curve when the curves death is shown on a graph.

He warned that the numbers would remain tight and that it was uncertain that the state would turn the corner, saying: “If we wrap up we wrap up at a high level.”

Cuomo extended until April 29 a mandate to keep non-essential businesses and schools closed and urged residents to venture outdoors while ignoring the social travel rules they face. $ 1,000, twice the original penalty.

“This virus kicked us in the back,” Cuomo said. “Now is not the time to lose from what we are doing.”

U.S. stocks are deep in New York data, with S&P up nearly 6%, down 22 percent from Feb. 19. In the last month of March, the stock dropped more than 30 percent.

A national U.S. health official said the country is entering what it calls “peak death week,” while a guard report says hospitals are struggling to maintain and expand capacity to care for infected patients.

The United States, numbering 10,297 on Monday, quickly shut down Italy and Spain, the countries with the most deaths to date at around 16,000 and more than 13,000 respectively, according to a Reuters talent show official data.

“This will be peak hospitalization, peak ICU week and unfortunately, peak death week,” Admiral Brett Giroir, a physician and White House coronavirus task force member, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” ​​on Monday.

He raised specific alarms for the states of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and the city of Detroit.

Although, Giroir said on the “Today” show, “whether you live in the small town of America or you live in the ‘Big Apple,” everything is easy to get here and everyone needs to follow the precautions we laid down. “

More than 90% of Americans are under house orders issued by state governors while eight states still insist on imposing such restrictions.

The watchdog report, based on a national survey on March 23-27, showed that the “severe shortcomings” of clinical trials and the long wait for test results limit hospitals’ ability to monitor the health of patients. staff and patients.

“Hospitals also represent a significant challenge in maintaining and expanding patient care capacity,” said a report released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General. This is described as a snapshot of the issues facing hospitals in mid-March.

The guard said “inadequate guidance from federal, State, and local authorities” is confusing hospitals and the public, while widespread lack of personal protective equipment puts hospital staff and patients at risk. .

‘NEED HEROES’

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said a shortage of medical professionals is replacing a shortage of equipment as the city’s primary need and calls for an additional 45,000 clinical staff for April.

“What’s more, the challenge will be staffing,” de Blasio told reporters outside a gown surgery facility. “We need these supplies, but we also need the heroes to wear them.”

The city has reported more than 3,100 deaths, and it may temporarily bury the dead in an unidentified park, said Mark Levine, chair of the New York City Council’s health committee.

“We will soon begin the ‘temporary interment’. This is likely to be accomplished by using a NYC park for funerals (yes you read right). The trenches will dig 10 toilets in one line, “Levine wrote on Twitter.” It will be done in a dignified, well – and temporarily. But it will be tough for NYers to take. “

At least one model offered hope that the death rate would slow down in the United States. The University of Washington model, one of several U.S. and several state officials, now projects the United States death toll at 81,766 on August 4, down nearly 12,000 from a weekend projection.

White House medical experts estimate that between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans may die of pandemics, though fixing orders to stay at home are being followed.