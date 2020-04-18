Signsarin Signal Enhancements for Remdesivir as COVID-19 Treatment

Researchers at the University of Chicago have reported interesting results from a small study of dietary intake in the treatment of humans with COVID-19.

The results of the study were not published in a peer-reviewed journal, but it was featured in an internal video discussion on drug testing between the University of Chicago and the STAT.

The study included 125 people with COVID-19, all of whom are being treated with a shortage of medication, which is currently not approved in the United States for the treatment of any disease. Of the 125 patients in the Chicago study, 113 had severe respiratory disease, meaning they had difficulty breathing. In a video interview, Kathleen Mullane, a professor of medicine at the university that administers the test, said most patients taking the drug improved their hospitalization, and only two died. Mullane was not available to discuss the results, but in a statement, the university spokesperson said “A portion of the clinical trial data is thorough and should not be used in decision making. regarding the reliability or efficacy of the treatment available below: In this case, information was provided from an internal discussion forum for research colleagues on non-clinical development. the time is insufficient and scientifically. ”

Remdesivir works by imaging one of the genes encoded by the COVID-19 gene, known as SARS-CoV-2, to make an additional copy itself. The mutation of the virus is caused by a virus, which destroys the microwave.

The vaccine was initially used for the treatment of Ebola, but when the first trial of the disease was disappointing, the company had moved on. However, previous studies have shown that there is actually more potent antiretroviral activity against coronaviruse than SARS and MERS than in Ebola, so when COVID-19, which causes coronavirus, arises, experts science knows lab data are beginning to use medicine to treat the disease. a new disease. Because the drug is not approved for the treatment of a disease, doctors cannot use it by administering COVID-19 patients. However, they may ask the manufacturer to provide the medication on “compassionate use” to care for patients who have no treatment options.

The results of the University of Chicago are followed by some encouraging findings from a study published April 10 in the New England Journal of Medicine that follows 53 patients treated with therapy in the United States, Europe, Canada and Japan on the basis of the use of compassion. In this study, 68% improved and 57% of those who needed clean air conditioners did not need mechanical respiratory support after taking a 10-day drug.

Gilead itself is also studying two aspects of redemption for COVID-19 patients, one in those with respiratory problems, and another in people with pneumonia. Similar results are expected over several months. Other drug studies in the United States and Europe, including the University of Chicago, are also under development, although the start should be postponed in China, as researchers cannot find enough patients. health that has a lot of disease to register.

While encouraging, results from the University of Chicago and compassionate use test do not mean that patients with COVID-19 should rely on cheaper to reduce their symptoms. Nether’s study compares the drug to placebo, which is a gold standard for evaluating new drugs on safety and effectiveness. It will take several months before these results can be obtained.

