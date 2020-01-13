Silence of the Amnes coming to television

Loading...

Another big movie franchise is coming to the small screen. CBS set it up for a show to be followed by Clarice Starling of Silence of the Lambs. The iconic character brought Jodie Foster to life in the funny psychological franchise thriller.

The other films in the series focused on Sir Anthony Hopkin’s Hannibal Lecter or Edward Norton’s Will Graham. Fans of the original will be thrilled to see where the CBS series is headed with the protagonist Clarice Starling. The broadcast will take place after the events of Silence of the Lambs. He promised to look into the personal story of FBI agent Clarice Starling.

A deep dive at Clarice Starling

Executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet issued a statement on the series after the CBS deal was completed. They said, “” After more than 20 years of silence, we are privileged to give voice to one of America’s most enduring heroes – Clarice Starling. Clarice’s bravery and sophistication have always turned the way, even when her personal story remained in the dark. But her own story is what we need today: her struggle, her resilience, her victory. Its time now and always. “

Their statement and theme suggest a dramatic character drama that would greatly complement the franchise’s rule. However, the agreement with CBS raised questions about whether it would be a criminal process typical of the channel.

There were no indications of Hannibal Lecter’s presence in this series. The description reads as if it were a secondary character. Clarice is the star of this work. Fans of the franchise are hitting the track to finally find out what happened to the amazing FBI agent. Maybe we are all in the store for the slaughter-house returns where the title was born.