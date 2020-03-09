In a recent publication for the New York Times, former Google CEO and Clinton Lackey Eric Schmidt stated that they believed Silicon Valley could lose its tech career in China without the help of the federal government.

In a recent post in the New York Times, titled “Eric Schmidt: I Used to Run Google. Silicon Valley May Lose China,” Former Google CEO and Alphabet President Eric Schmidt argues that masters at The Silicon Valley universe has to work with the federal government if they want to beat China in terms of technological development.

Schmidt discusses the issue of artificial intelligence that has been a matter of buttons in the world of technology in recent years, particularly how it can be used in a military setting:

Major trends are not in our favor. American leadership in artificial intelligence, for example, is precarious. A.I. it will open new frontiers in everything from biotechnology to banking and is also a Department of Defense priority. Leading the world in A.I. it is essential to grow our economy and protect our security. A recent study considering more than 100 metrics found that the United States is far ahead of China today, but will fall behind in five or ten years. China also has almost twice as many supercomputers and about 15 times more 5G base stations deployed than the United States. If current trends continue, China’s general investment in research and development is expected to exceed US’s in 10 years, at the same time as its economy is projected to be larger than ours.

If these trends do not change, by the 2030s we will be competing with a country that has a larger economy, more investment in research and development, better research, a wider rollout of new technologies and a stronger IT infrastructure.

An independent federal commission on A.I., which I run, recently concluded that if A.I. advances elsewhere are outside the spaces of U.S. companies and the United States government, and provide military and military advantages to our rivals, “the resulting disadvantage of the United States could jeopardize national security and global stability of the United States. ” The same could be said for other emerging technologies.

Schmidt then describes how he thinks the federal government should work with technology companies to make sure the United States is ahead of China:

We should plan twice as much funding in these fields again as we build institutional capacity in laboratories and research centers. These resources should support the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, the Department of Energy and other agencies that provide grants. At the same time, Congress should satisfy the President’s request for the highest level of defense R&D funding in more than 70 years, and the Department of Defense should capitalize on this increased capacity-building resource innovators in AI, quantum, hypersonic and other priority technologies. zones.

We should encourage the emergence of a competitive alternative to Huawei, the Chinese company leading the 5G network technology, by expanding the bandwidth that the government makes available to private companies.

We need unprecedented collaboration between government and industry. For example, an association should expand affordable access to cloud computing for researchers and college students. A new Stanford proposal for a “national research cloud” offers this insight.

Schmidt ends the operation, stating:

Ultimately, the Chinese are competing to become the world’s leading innovators, and the United States is not playing to win. A bold and bipartisan initiative can extend the technological advantage of our country beyond what many experts expect. Success is more important than the bottom line of our companies and the military limit of our military. We need to show that these new technologies can advance individual freedom and strengthen free societies. In order for the American model to win, the US government must lead.

