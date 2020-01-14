Silicon Valley is owned by Stoicisim

Marcus Aurelius, one of the most popular figures of first wave stoicism.

Getty

They say that everything old is new, and while this term often refers to often risen fashion trends that refuse to die, it apparently also applies to old philosophies.

According to the Washington Post, stoicism is the latest trend in Silicon Valley – except that it’s not particularly new. Ancient philosophy, popularized by great Greco-Roman minds about 2,300 years ago, appears to be experiencing a modern renaissance among today’s tech elites, who are said to have picked up on the basic principles of the philosophy of virtuous life and the inevitable and constant meditation on it accept death.

The lively revival of stoicism is partly related to the rise of modern stoicism, a UK-based group led by psychologists and academics who has led stoic events since 2012. In October, smaller “Stoicon-X” Meetings are held in various cities such as Toronto, Moscow and New York.

Elite Modern Stoics of Silicon Valley (which sounds like a possibly sounding reality TV show) has been reported to include ex-Theranos boss Elizabeth Holmes and Digg founder Kevin Rose, as well as various other technology leaders and academics. They gather in libraries and cafes to discuss Marcus Aurelius’ meditations, listen to lectures, and even occasionally take part in Yahtzee’s game, which appears to be quite stoic.

However, some critics claim that reviving the Stoics is not just harmless for philosophical chatting and dice. In 2018, Donna Zuckerberg published “Not all dead white men: classics and misogyny in the digital age”, in which she accused men of “using ancient Greek and Roman figures and texts to support an ideal of white masculinity” that openly said sounds about right! If there’s one thing we’ve learned from the past thousand years of human civilization, it’s that racism and misogyny never go out of style.

