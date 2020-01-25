Silicon Vally’s worst job? Nanny for twins

More than just babysitting, that’s for sure.

Getty

The Internet has found the toughest job in Silicon Valley, and it has nothing to do with technology.

This distinction relates to the nanny position listed in a now viral job ad on Google’s job search platform. Using SF Gate, a single entrepreneur in Silicon Valley is looking for a nanny for her ten-year-old twins, and it’s an understatement to say that job requirements are lengthy and demanding.

The detailed post with more than 1,000 words makes it clear that this employer is looking for more than just a little help in-house. The successful candidate must be an accomplished tutor who is able to “help 10 year olds (sic) with easy homework in long division, subtraction and writing” and is willing to “play math games with them”.

Does that just sound like it? The new nanny also has to plan and organize trips for the family: “Research criteria for domestic and global vacation options, enter information in a simple Excel spreadsheet, recommend and book vacations, record vacation expenses in Excel, and enter the holiday accommodation deposits will be refunded. “

Look, I know what day is today and where I’m going to post it, but I’m still asking you to find EVERYTHING more banana bat shit than THIS. I dare you pic.twitter.com/2HN7fYbtq7

– Kimberly Harrington (@honeystaysuper) January 23, 2020

The new employee must also be an accomplished cook who is able to create a kitchen for a family with various food allergies, a taste for vegan dishes and strong opinions on beef and breast cancer (??). According to the listing, the candidate should “research vegan recipes and make changes to regular recipes.” The successful candidate must also “be able to learn alternatives to milk and butter” and “read articles on eating beef” and breast cancer may increase and understand this information in summary, ie beef is bad, fish and vegetables are good. “

There are also various management requirements, from managing household finances to the ability to “manage, supervise, and support employees with different levels of education, experience, and maturity.”

Oh, and the successful candidate should also be a swimmer, a biker, a mountain hiker, an advanced skier, and an experienced skier who is able to navigate other countries in bad weather and ideally.

The idea that someone would expect all of this from someone else is clearly absurd, but the possibility that such a person actually exists is infinitely more terrifying.

An eerie valley indeed.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the whole story at SF Gate