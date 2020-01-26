Silver Alert for the 79-year-old Brandon man

BRANDON, Florida (WFLA) – A silver alert was issued for a missing Brandon man.

MPs said 79-year-old Dante Sarmiento Burga was last seen around 3:15 p.m. Saturday at his home on the 2000 block of Fluorshire Drive in Brandon.

Burga left home in a silver 2014 Volkswagen Passat with a Florida license plate JEYU18.

According to MPs, Burga is insulin dependent and has early onset dementia.

He is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has short black hair and brown eyes. He also wears glasses and was last seen in a red t-shirt, jeans, and white shoes.

For information on Burga’s whereabouts, please call HCSO at 813-247-8200.

LAST STORIES: