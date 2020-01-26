BRANDON, Florida (WFLA) – A silver alert was issued for a missing Brandon man.
MPs said 79-year-old Dante Sarmiento Burga was last seen around 3:15 p.m. Saturday at his home on the 2000 block of Fluorshire Drive in Brandon.
Burga left home in a silver 2014 Volkswagen Passat with a Florida license plate JEYU18.
According to MPs, Burga is insulin dependent and has early onset dementia.
He is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has short black hair and brown eyes. He also wears glasses and was last seen in a red t-shirt, jeans, and white shoes.
For information on Burga’s whereabouts, please call HCSO at 813-247-8200.
LAST STORIES:
- Silver Alert for the 79-year-old Brandon man
- Arrested during the Gasparilla Pirate invasion in 2020
- The dog dies after being shot by the Hillsborough Co. representative
- The number of deaths from viruses in China increases to 56, with around 2,000 cases
- Police: Woman indicted after Phoenix Airport was partially evacuated