Silver Alert issued for missing 84-year-old man in Pinellas County

By
Nellie McDonald
-
silver-alert-issued-for-missing-84-year-old-man-in-pinellas-county

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Silver Alert has been issued for an 84-year-old man out of Pinellas County.

Deputies say Robert James Gelakoski, 84, was last seen around 1: 20 p.m. Saturday at his home located off of Sunset Drive South in South Pasadena. He left in a red 2009 Toyota Corolla with a Florida tag KRXK08.

Gelakoski is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, has a thin build and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and black striped shirt, a yellow and black jacket, and khaki pants.

According to deputies, he suffers from memory issues and does not have a cellphone.

If you have any information on his whereabouts or have seen him, please contact law enforcement immediately.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

Avery Cotton joins News Channel 8 Today

Thumbnail for the video titled

Vice President Pence stops in Sarasota for fundraiser, talks coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa Bay Lightning fans could receive settlement following class-action lawsuit

Thumbnail for the video titled

Man robbed after Grindr meet

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa Bay party venue issues refund checks following 8 On Your Side investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled

Woolworth Sit-in Anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa mom donating daughter’s wedding dress after bride passes away from cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled

‘Flippenout’ Trampoline Show stuns at Florida Strawberry Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled

Woman needs insurance money

Thumbnail for the video titled

Art to save the sea: ‘Washed Ashore’ debuts at The Florida Aquarium

Thumbnail for the video titled

Petition to save Salty’s Bar

Thumbnail for the video titled

22-year-old driver accused of killing 3 family members in crash is denied lower bond

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss