Silver lining only: carbon emissions in China reduced by 25% as flights, industries carry coronavirus – India’s top news

China has seen about a 25% drop in carbon dioxide (CO2) since the first week in February amid a new coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19), according to an analysis by the Center for Energy and Clean Air Research (CREA). The expansion of COVID-19 to the US (US) and Europe has led to a significant reduction and exploitation of aviation capacity and global demand for oil.

Experts believe the health crisis, which could likely result in a significant downturn in the economy, but could also lead to a marginal turn in the global CO2 emissions curve, albeit briefly.

The reduction in CO2 emissions in China is mainly due to coal consumption in the world’s largest power plants, which are down 36%; coal leakage in the largest coal port decreases by 29%, oil refinery utilization capacity decreases by 34% and low production among major industrial sectors, which could decrease by 15% to 40% in the same period, according to an analysis published in Carbon Brief , a UK-based climate change portal.

Each year during the Chinese New Year in February, China closes major installations, construction sites for a week leading to a reduction in energy demand, but this year the usual decline in energy consumption has been prolonged despite no signs of recovery.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the European Space Agency’s satellites for pollution monitoring also showed a significant decrease in the concentration of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) in China between February 10 and 25. “There is evidence that the change is at least partly related to the economic downturn after the coronavirus outbreak,” NASA Earth Observatory analysis reads. NASA maps with China’s NO2 values ​​from January 1 to 20, 2020 (before quarantine) and 10 By February 25 (during quarantine) they show a marked decrease.According to the analysis, the reduction of NO2 pollution was first recorded near Wuhan, the outbreak epicenter in central China, but eventually spread throughout the country.

“This is the first time I’ve seen such a dramatic fall across such a wide area for a particular event,” Fei Liu, an air quality researcher at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, said in the analysis. A similar decline in NO2 in several countries was observed during the 2008 global economic downturn.

Globally, CO2 emissions may be reduced due to the large impact of COVID-19 on the aviation sector and business in general. According to the OAG, a UK-based travel data provider, the planned global airline capacity between January and April was down 40.8 million from last year. OAG data also show that the estimated airline capacity halved between January 20 and February 10, but recovered by 50% from February 24 to March 2. But Hong Kong and South Korea continue to see a sharp decline.

According to a report by the International Energy Agency on the oil market in February, global demand for oil has been hit hard by the widespread shutdown of China’s economy. Demand is now expected to fall for the first time in more than 10 years. “We have reduced our growth forecast for 2020 by 365 barrels per day (kb / d) to 825 kb / d, the lowest level since 2011. Lower consumption than expected in the OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) reduced its last annual growth to 885 kb / d, ”the report said.

The data shows that a sudden increase in CO2 emissions is likely to decrease, but may also bend the curve, albeit briefly. The Global Carbon Project chart shows that CO2 emissions have declined, leading to short turns in the emissions curve during the oil crisis of the mid-19070s and 1980s, following the first Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report in 1990, during SAR (severe acute respiratory system) Syndrome) outbreak in 2003 and global financial crisis in 2008.

Global crises have fueled a pattern: travel can be optimized and underline the importance of maintaining local supply chains, which can reduce global CO2 emissions. “Many travel restrictions in China have come at huge human and economic costs – people who cannot access healthcare, among other things, go to work. But it has also been impressive to adopt videoconferencing, teleworking and other modern enterprise solutions, which are a real alternative It is possible that once the crisis is over, we will see a lasting change in the use of these solutions to reduce the need for time, money and fossil fuels to be spent on travel, “said Lauri Myllyvirta, CREA’s lead analyst is headquartered in Finland.

But it is difficult to assess how the COVID-19 epidemic has affected emissions in the US and Europe, as restrictions in these countries are nowhere near China. “In addition to influencing flights to and from ships to and from China, the impact in the EU (EU) and the US is nowhere near the same. Global supply chains are affected, but most emissions originate from China and countries that ship goods to China. The measures implemented elsewhere, with the exception of those five cities in Italy, are nowhere near as dramatic as those affected in China, with factories, construction sites, freight lines, etc. being closed for weeks, “Myllvyirta added.

There is a lesson in reducing air pollution, said Anumita Roy Chowdhury, executive director of the Center for Science and the Environment. “These are the crisis changes people have made. You can see the cumulative impact of slowing down and travel restrictions on air quality. A lesson is needed in the long run where we need rules to reduce the intensity of travel and distance to have a similar effect. will change, “she said.

“If we want to take a break from the climate change mess … we will need net zero emissions by the middle of this century. This is a reasonable chance of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius … even if we have a temporary minor decrease in CO2 emissions due to current epidemics, it won’t help, “said Roxy Mathew Koll, senior climatologist at the Climate Research Laboratory, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.

Most analysts worry that after Beijing survives the current crisis, a round of “retaliatory emissions” will follow. “So for China, the story is: a significant short-term decline in emissions (at the expense of economic growth”, with many medium and long-term uncertainties, and the potential to continue to embrace heavy industry, “said Li Shuo, Senior Climate and Energy Policy Officer at Greenpeace East Asia based in Beijing.

. (ToTranslate tags) latest news on coronavirus