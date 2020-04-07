Silver says he does not expect an NBA decision by May

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver reveals a few more weeks of uncertainty about the rest of the hiatus, revealing that on Monday night the league doesn’t expect the League to decide anything until at least May Did.

Silver spoke on a conversation hosted by Turner Sports Ernie Johnson on his NBA Twitter account as part of the league’s new NBATogether initiative. Silver touched on a number of topics, including how the league views many scenarios of returns, but in each case too far ahead for now due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic It is impossible.

“Basically, I told my people last week that for at least four months we just need to accept that we are not in a position to make any decisions,” Silver said. “And I don’t think it’s necessarily meant to be May 1.”

The NBA was the first of a major US professional league to shut down due to the threat of COVID-19. This was done after Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz Center became the first player in the league to test positive for the virus. The league’s regular season is April 15 and the playoffs began on April 18.

It will not happen, and it has been known for a long time. The NBA hopes to resume this season, but it is not certain that will happen.

“I’m terribly lonely,” said Silver. “I know that the NBA is a big part of their lives for everyone in the family watching this, and we put players on the floor, putting the health and safety of everyone first. I just want to return and assure everyone that they are considering all the possibilities of playing NBA basketball again. “

Silver assumes, among other decisions that have not yet been made, whether the regular season will resume in any way, or whether the NBA will soon enter the playoffs-the league can salvage this season.

In the first phase, we will also consider how video games work when playing games in the NBA arena and practice facilities, and whether to move the league to one site and end the season. According to Silver, cities are interested in the options and are asking the NBA to communicate a lot.

“I’m in listening mode now,” he said.

The news did not seem unexpected, but when it was immediately said that no decision on the fate of the season was expected, it stormed Miami Heat’s all-star center Bam Adebayo.

“It’s all unknown spectrum,” Adebayo told The Associated Press after Silver told him. “But after all, it’s about security, it’s about our family, it’s bigger than us. It’s a global thing, and we all have to take it even more seriously . “

Silver also talked about a 45-minute conference call he and other major U.S. sports leaders had with President Donald Trump on Saturday. He said he had watched several replays of major sporting events in the past, and then asked committee members and others about their thoughts.

“It wasn’t just a chat, but I think it reminded Americans of the meaning of sport, especially for our culture,” Silver said. “The collective return from all the leagues was when it all became clear, but that was, of course, decided by public health authorities and the government … ready. First of all, the health and safety of everyone involved. “

It was, for obvious reasons, the most personally challenging season of Silver’s tenure as commissioner. The NBA has helped Houston’s general manager Daryl Molly support Hong Kong rebel protesters at the same time that the league is visiting its annual basketball wilderness for its two preseasons. After tweeting, we fell into a huge and costly rift with China in October. An incredibly awkward game. Silver’s predecessor and mentor, David Stern, honorary member, died on January 1.

Silver spoke about concerns about the coronavirus threat in mid-February. By mid-March his league was closed, and many parts of the world are now closed in many ways. As stated in an interview with AP last month, Silver said he felt the responsibility of 55,000 people to generate at least a portion of their income by working in the NBA and NBA games.

“That’s why I stay up late,” Silver said.

Currently, Silver also has very personal concerns. My wife expects her second daughter to arrive in mid-May.

“I’m a little more concerned about admitting to a New York City hospital in the midst of all of these,” Silver said.

New York has the highest number of cases of coronavirus in the country, and its healthcare system is being tested more than ever by pandemic requirements.

“I think there are new approaches to many of these issues,” Silver said. “And perhaps we were a bit late, a call for a brutal awakening in many ways, given that we are talking about a huge number of human lives, I’ll go. “

