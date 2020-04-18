Silver: The NBA doesn’t have time to restart

The NBA is not close to making any decisions on a potential restart, and it is not setting any deadlines, commissioner Adam Silver said Friday.

The league has been shut down since Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11.

Silver addressed the state of the league in the midst of the coronavirus pandemonium during a conference call Friday with members of the media, but he found no solid answers about the future.

“Based on the reports we got from various outside officials, current public health officials … we are not in a position to make any decisions, and it is unclear when we will be,” he said.

About what could prompt a decision on a potential NBA action continuation, Silver said, “I think we’re looking at the number of new infections. We’re looking at having a trial on a large scale. We look at the path we are in for a possible vaccine. We look at antivirals.

“On top of this, we pay attention to what the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) tells us at a federal level and what are the various state policies in place.

“There’s a lot of data that everyone has to digest to help make these decisions, but that’s part of the uncertainty. I don’t think we’re even at the point where we can say, ‘If only A, B, and C were found, then there is a clear path. ‘ In my opinion, there is still a great deal of uncertainty at this point to say exactly how we move forward. “

Silver recently confirmed in media reports that the NBA is considering the possibility of teams being quarantined and playing games in empty arenas.

“We’re looking at all that stuff now,” he said. “I say that in terms of bubble concepts, a lot of them suggested to us and we just listened. We’ve never been seriously involved in this kind of environment because I can’t answer what we definitely need to see to feel that the environment provided the necessary health and safety for our players and everyone involved.

“I know it’s frustrating – for me and everyone involved that I’m not in a position to answer the question. … There’s still a lot of uncertainty around the virus, too.”

Silver also said the league could consider adjusting to the regular season or playoff format depending on when play resumes.

“The direction the league office has received from our teams is that, again, all the rules have been finalized at this point given the situation we are in, which the country is in,” Silver said. “If there’s a chance to continue playing, even if it looks different than we’ve done in history, we should model it.”

Silver quoted executive chairman Bob Iger, who recently spoke with NBA owners, saying, “From his perspective, it’s all about data and not the date.”

-Remove Level Media