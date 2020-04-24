SILVER LAKE, CA – Music production can be difficult in the era of COVID-19, but it still cannot stop the group of young students at the Silver Lake Conservatory. For a 16-year-old Eleanor Adult who is learning voice, the school is part of her extended musical family.

“I’m really into a lot of art, but music always feels like my way of emitting any emotions I feel, and I’m always very fond of doing that. It’s fun.”

To maintain this music community, students and instructors have virtualized and created their own version of David Bowie’s classic Space Oddity.

“I just want to be honest with people,” Eleanor said. “I didn’t know how much I needed it until it was gone.”

Another vocal student, Nico Blower, says he also misses his friend, but was excited to have the opportunity to offer his part of Bowie’s song .

“I know most of these people grew up in choirs since primary school,” Nico said. “Then more and more people cheat younger children, older children-it becomes like a family and it’s really great.”

Instructor SJ Hasman said it was a daunting task to piece together the individual parts the students sent in, which was a labor of love.

“I missed the children very badly,” Hasman said. “I don’t think I could understand how much I missed until all the videos came back. It’s really sad to be in the room with them.”

Freelance, a co-founder of the Music Conservatory and bassist at Red Hot Chili Peppers, said that by listening to the choir’s project, he did what he did well by listening to the students’ work …

“… It is tears of joy, unity and hope, and a longing for humanity to be a beautiful and productive element of the universe,” said Nomi. “SJ Husman, our choir director, did a very nice job, it was an arrangement of beautiful songs, and of course the children sang purely with heart and heart.”

“It’s so nice to hear so many unique people from so many different backgrounds all come together and sing together, and find that unity in the form of music,” Eleanor said. It was

