Silverstein Video to Collaborate with Nokia’s Madness Princess

Canadian emo rock band Silverstein has released a video for “Madness” featuring the vocals of Princess Nokia.

The track, first released on March 3, appears on Silverstein’s latest album “A Beautiful Place To Drown”.

The press release describes the music video as “a technical coloration of aesthetics that compliments the pop sensuality and aggression that fuels the release.” Watch it below.

Speaking to Rock Sound, the group explained how the collaboration was going on: “Princess Nokia was a little different because she’s in such a different world. She’s a very big fan of Silverstein, though. She reported on us, then came to New York, and we hung up .

“We then just decided if we had this song, ‘Madness’, that looks like a male / female promising song, which we said, ‘Would it be cooler if somebody was talking more here?’ “everyone knew that Princess Nokia should be. He really took that song up a notch and told the story.”

Princess Nokia also told NME in November about her love for emo music. “Everybody knows I’m gothic and that I also love (emo) music,” she explained.

“I was a little scared, but nothing else could be put out. This is what I did, this is what I had to say. That’s how I felt. I save my life and the lives of many other people. I am grateful I hesitated but took the risk. As a result, I changed the story a bit. “

In a three-star review of the recent issue of “Everything is Beautiful” and “Everything Remains”, NME said: “Thematically:” Everything sucks “and” Everything is beautiful “give nothing new.”

“They have all the hallmarks of recording Princess Nokia – women empowerment, introspective monologues about Bruges’s childhood and spirituality (a type of witchcraft practiced by the Latin American population).” “.