[SILVERTHORNE Feat. Ex-WHITESNAKE/FOREIGNER Drummer BRIAN TICHY: ‘Movin” Video Released]

SILVERTHORNE‘s tunes video for the song “Movin'” can be viewed down below. The monitor is taken from the band’s debut EP, “Tear The Sky Extensive Open”, which was launched on February 21 via Golden Robot Records.

SILVERTHORNE arrived collectively when vocalist/guitarist Pete Shoulder (WINTERVILLE, THE UNION) and drummer Brian Tichy (FOREIGNER, WHITESNAKE, BILLY IDOL) made a decision to eventually collaborate on some tracks together. Having run into each individual other above the several years on different initiatives and tours, the two understood that supplied the possibility, they could arrive up with a little something quite particular in between them. The final result is a established of exciting, soulful and earthy rock songs that tips its hat to the classic rock bands of yesteryear as effectively as on the lookout firmly to the foreseeable future. Immediately after drafting in Tichy‘s bud, Los Angeles-dependent bassist Daniel Spree, the trio was comprehensive. Upon hearing the songs, Golden Robotic Information president and founder Mark Alexander-Erber reacted right away and provided the band a record agreement.

SILVERTHORNE suggests of its seem: “You could listen to components that are not compared with being at a LED ZEPPELIN concert with Product and No cost opening, though SOUNDGARDEN and QOTSA dangle at the bar.”

“Tear The Sky Vast Open” EP track listing:

01. Tear The Sky Extensive Open

02. Roll Me Again All over again

03. Black River Climbing

04. Movin’

05. Haunted By The Dawn