Simeon basketball: Jeremiah Williams is getting a bit more selfish, Wolverines helps to beat Hillcrest

Jeremiah Williams was a junior all-area player in St. Laurence last season. He averaged nearly 20 points and regularly filled various columns of the static sheet.

His switch to Simeon came with some tough expectations. Williams turned out to be the perfect piece to complement the talented junior Ahamad Bynum and various other young players.

It didn’t start as smoothly as expected, but not for the usual reasons. It turns out that Williams is just too nice.

“He is such a good child,” said Simeon coach Robert Smith. “” He doesn’t want to step on someone’s toes. The boys had to tell him they need him to win. He understands that now, so he has been more aggressive, which is good for us. He is an all-round player who can do anything. “

Williams had 14 points, eight rebounds and four blocks to help the Wolverines defeat Hillcrest on Sunday 71-52 in the Bob Hambric Shootout on T.F. North in Calumet City.

“I can find a way, too good or not,” Williams said. “” I think I can do more. I am willing to rebounce, take an attack, whatever we need to win. “

The Hawks focused on refusing Bynum the ball in the first quarter, and it worked well. Hillcrest (12-6) threw down a few dunks and built up a 17-11 lead. The crowd in the suburbs buzzed with the expectation of bringing down a city power.

Then the third quarter happened. The Hawks went without a basket for six minutes and Simeon (10-6) took control of the game.

“” That’s what people did to us in an attempt to deny Bynum, “said Smith. “” Now more boys are joining. That has led to some success because he understands that he does not have to force shots and he can stay on the attack. “”

Bynum, a DePaul recruit, finished with 17 points and six rebounds. He has earned a reputation as a shoot-first in the last two seasons, but that has changed in the last few games. His number of assistants is increasing. He even closed the third quarter with a nice pass to Williams for a basket.

“I know everyone is going to replay me, so I pass the ball and put my teammates in a rhythm,” said Bynum.

The Wolverines lost to St. Louis Vashon in downstate Highland on Friday and made the long journey back at night.

“It was a big loss last night and a long journey, so the boys were a bit down,” Smith said. “” This victory is something to build for this young team. At the moment, we just have to win every game we play. “

Mar’Keise Irving led Hillcrest with 15 points and Kenton Wright added 13. Hamahrie Bowers finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

“We didn’t play with the intensity that we should have in the second half,” said Hawks coach Hawks. “” If we do that, who knows what the outcome would have been? We have a way to go; there are things we still have to solve. We haven’t clicked yet, but we will get there. “