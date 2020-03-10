Simeone admits there will be couple surprises when Atletico Madrid go to Liverpool

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone admitted there will be number of surprises from him or his workforce as they seek out to maintain on to a 1- benefit in the next leg of their Champions League previous-16 tie in opposition to Liverpool.

A residence win three months back provides them a little something to dangle on to and throughout his occupation as a coach Simeone has made sides which are masters at defensive resilience.

“I believe it is one particular of our attributes it is a quite good good quality we have,” claimed the Argentinian, who has gained two Europa League titles and been to two Champions League finals in the course of his time in demand.

“If I tell you my ideas for the match it wouldn’t be sensible. I feel they (Liverpool) know how we will enjoy just after eight years of getting in this article.

“We have to retain what we can for the duration of the video game. Some administrators will say ‘we are likely to get forward’. That would be a awesome nice dream.

“But all the thoughts I have before a recreation it is down to how significantly you are inspired on the industry.

“Opponents may possibly make you experience at periods in a recreation, they (Liverpool) have often played almost normally with a substantial line.

“It will be a rough opponent with loads of methods of hurting you in assault. Experiences in existence generally help you but you have to make confident you really don’t repeat problems.

“We just about generally contend really well at a large amount. Tomorrow the activity will demand that we are on major type. We think we can harm them.”

There is a slight fitness question more than former Authentic Madrid and on-bank loan Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata but Simeone is confident he will be ready.

“We will look at him in schooling and we will see how he is then,” he added.

“You know quite considerably what I will be doing. I really don’t believe our line-up will be significantly off from what you imagine it may possibly be.”

Liverpool overturned a 3- deficit in last year’s semi-last to defeat one more LaLiga aspect, Barcelona, at Anfield final May well and the Atletico boss is perfectly conscious of how the atmosphere there can be an edge.

“I’ve by no means played listed here as a manager or a player but it is an astounding stadium and you can tell on the Tv the enthusiasts are remarkable and get behind their side,” he said.

“They have had some historic final results here, turning matches around, fantastic comebacks.

“But of course it is not just the supporters that generate them forward, it is also the fantastic teams they have experienced in excess of the several years.”