simon-bird-policies-out-potential-‘the-inbetweeners’-reunion

Simon Chicken has at the time yet again dominated out the possibility of a foreseeable future reunion of The Inbetweeners.

The vastly well-known sitcom ran for three seasons in between 2008 and 2010 ahead of two videos have been introduced in 2011 and 2014.

The four main castmembers reunited in January 2019 for the extensively-derided non-scripted particular Fwends Reunited, and Bird — who played Will MacKenzie in the sequence — later on said that a long term Inbetweeners reboot would “be a little bit depressing for everyone”.

The Inbetweeners

Speaking on Lorraine this early morning (February 24), Chicken was questioned if he would “never say never” in regards to an Inbetweeners reboot, supplied that Gavin & Stacey not long ago staged an sudden comeback at Christmas.

“Exactly, yeah. I necessarily mean I will say in no way now,” Hen explained about a reunion. “But I believe the motive that clearly show worked [at the time it was on] was simply because the figures were young ones, so they could say the horrible, terrible issues they stated.

“Whereas if the people were in their mid-to-late 30s, it is a bit unique.”

Bird’s co-star James Buckley echoed identical sentiments again in March 2019 by indicating that he “wouldn’t want to ruin” the series’ legacy any further more next the backlash which greeted the Fwends Reunited distinctive.