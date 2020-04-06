Simon Coveney delivers well needs to Boris Johnson

The Tánaiste has wished Boris Johnson nicely just after it was revealed that the British Prime Minister is in intensive treatment in clinic.

Immediately after his coronavirus signs worsened, Mr Johnson was admitted to healthcare facility yesterday with continuing coronavirus signs or symptoms, as Uk ministers resisted tension to established out an “exit strategy” from the lockdown.

Simon Coveney wrote on Twitter: “Everyone in Eire is tonight wishing Boris Johnson very well”.

Everybody in Ireland is tonight wishing @BorisJohnson well. This is a tough time for the United kingdom and it’s Govt. We in #Ireland want the PM a fast recovery. 🇮🇪 🇬🇧

— Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) April 6, 2020

Responding to a Conservative MP who thanked Mr Coveney for the concept the Minister for Overseas Affairs added: “He’s in our prayers tonight”.

Many thanks Tom. He’s in our prayers tonight.

— Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) April 6, 2020

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has also wished Mr Johnson “a fast restoration and a quick return to overall health”.

Meanwhile the North’s Very first Minister Arlene Foster states she’s praying the PM makes “a comprehensive and speedy restoration” on behalf of the Northern Ireland Executive.

European Fee President Ursula Von Der Leyen and Canada’s president Justin Trudeau have also wished Mr Johnson perfectly.

Sending my ideal wishes to Primary Minister @BorisJohnson for a full and fast recovery. My feelings are with you and your family right now. Hope to see you back again at Amount 10 soon.

— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 6, 2020

– Further reporting Press Association