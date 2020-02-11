Simon Dominic goes viral for a hilarious response to a young fan who asked him to marry

Simon Dominic recently had a hilarious exchange with a fan!

On February 11, the rapper shared a screenshot of a Twitter conversation he had with a fan who started to circulate online. In December 2013, a fan tweeted him saying, “Why! A 12 year age gap is popular these days. “

Simon Dominic said: “What does this little boy say?”, To which she replied: “You will regret it later, so I will continue to offer you so as not to regret it in the future. He tweeted back, “We will see how long it will last,” and she said, “Please wait impatiently.”

Seven years later, the fan commented under this thread to tweet again to Simon Dominic. On February 11, 2020, she wrote, “So why don’t you marry me now?”

Simon Dominic posted a screenshot of this conversation on Instagram and added in the caption: “What is this youngster still saying?”

This exchange went viral online and the name of Simon Dominic even surpassed searches in real time on a Korean portal site. He then held a live broadcast where he shared his thoughts on marriage. Simon Dominic joked: “I have to prepare myself if I’m going to get married. I have to make a face mask and take care of my skin. I need good skin to prepare for my wedding. “

He continued, “To be honest, I have no intention of getting married. I have a lot of things to do. I plan to live more actively in 2020 than in 2019. I still have a long way to go before I get married. “

