Simon Harris expects restrictions to stay in place for weeks

Health Minister Simon Harris predicts that the current restrictions will remain in place for several weeks.

Speaking to Virgin Media, Harris said he expects to be advised tomorrow to maintain the significant restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“What is very likely tomorrow is that the National Public Health Emergency Team will recommend continuing the very strict restrictions. I expect it to be a period of weeks, “he said.

Harris also said that Ireland will then have to evolve on “different ground”.

“Regarding the roadmap, there will be a moment in this country where we will have to live alongside the virus, for lack of a better expression, where unfortunately people will always fall ill and unfortunately some people will die again, but [the virus] is at a viable rate for our doctors. ”

Since March 28, people have been invited to stay indoors as much as possible, except for necessary travel, including exercises within 2 kilometers of their home.

People over the age of 70 were asked to stay inside the “cocoon” during this time to stop the spread of the coronavirus, also known as Covid-19. ”

New Powers

On Tuesday, the gardaí received new powers to enforce rules designed to keep as many people at home as possible.

Fears of rising public complacency about the virus have been taken up by guards who monitor more than 1,000 locations in the state, including forest walks and beaches ahead of the holidays Easter to ensure compliance.

Garda Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said the gardaí had noticed that people “were getting tired” of social distancing regulations.

The regulations are based on directives issued by the government two weeks ago. Anyone exercising more than 2 km from their home or with people outside their home will be in violation. Anyone traveling beyond 2 km for non-essential reasons will also be in violation.

An offense will only be committed if a person refuses a direction from a garda to comply with the regulations. It is not the violation of the regulations that is illegal, it is the disobedience to the instructions of the Garda once you are caught.

The state health emergency team said on Wednesday that 25 more people had died from the virus – the second highest number in the daily announcement. The deaths of 15 men and 10 women, whose median age was 80, brings the death toll to 235.

On Wednesday, 365 new cases of disease were confirmed, bringing for the first time the total number of cases exceeding the 6,000 to 6,074 known cases in the Republic.

Doctors raised concerns about a possible increase in the number of patients later this month if the public did not meet the social distancing requirements over the Easter weekend.