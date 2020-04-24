Simon Harris says behavior over the next 12 days is crucial

The government will have more options regarding restrictions on coronaviruses by May 5 if people continue to follow current measures closely, the Minister of Health said.

Simon Harris said the next 12 days are important and people need to focus on the present.

“These next 12 days or so, by May 5 – you know there’s a lot of speculation about what could happen then, including by people like me, but we really need to focus on the ‘here and now,’ he told RTÉ.

“I need people at home to know that the next 12 days are important because the more we can remove the virus, the more free space, for lack of a better expression, that we give ourselves in terms of options . “

On Thursday, deaths were announced for 28 other people who had been diagnosed with Covid-19, alongside a significant increase in the number of diagnosed cases from 936. This brought the number of laboratory-confirmed deaths to 794 and the number of cases confirmed at 17,607.

Ruairí Brugha, professor of epidemiology and public health medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) warned Friday morning that “we are looking at the long term” and that “we are not going back to normal” when it comes to hygiene and physical distance.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, he also warned that if restrictions are relaxed “gradually”, it is up to the public to take responsibility for their behavior.

“It is not enough that four fifths of us take responsibility. All it takes is a small number of people behaving in a festive manner … I only take two to three percent behaving irresponsibly and the virus will reappear.

Professor Brugha said Ireland will need to know “that we can manage the risks”.

“If we don’t have a proven testing and tracking system, we won’t be able to risk new cases in the community.”

The chief medical officer of a company that makes vaccines also warned that it was difficult to set a timetable for developing a vaccine for Covid-19.

Jon Barbour of GSK Ireland said that developing a vaccine is a very difficult process and, in some cases, can take up to 10 years.

The big challenge now is to find an effective vaccine in less time. It was unprecedented that researchers, academics and the pharmaceutical industry from around the world came together to find a vaccine, he said.

This level of global cooperation was unprecedented. “It is a complex process with many people working together,” he said.

Experts agreed that no deadline should be set for such efforts, but “it could generally take 12-18 months”.

Barbour also warned that, as with the flu virus, mutations are likely to occur. As it was a new virus, there was no natural immunity in humans.

“All of this is hypothetical,” he added.