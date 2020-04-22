Simon Harris sorry for “horrible boo-boo” on 18 viruses before Covid-19

Health Minister Simon Harris apologized for doing what he called a “horrible boo-boo” by incorrectly saying in a radio interview that there were 18 other coronaviruses before Covid-19.

On Wednesday, Mr. Harris made a mistake when explaining in an interview on RTÉ 2FM’s television program why a vaccine might not be found for the current coronavirus for a while.

“Remember, this is the Covid-19 coronavirus – it means there have been 18 other coronaviruses and I don’t think they have actually been able to find a vaccine for any,” he said. he declared during the interview.

State medical officer Dr. Tony Holohan was asked to clarify this comment during the Department of Health’s daily pandemic briefing on Wednesday. Dr. Holohan stated that Covid-19 is the seventh coronavirus and that it was named after the year of its first appearance.

“The” 19 “comes from the name of the year it appeared,” said Dr. Holohan.

Cabin fever

After the briefing, Mr. Harris posted a video on Twitter acknowledging and apologizing for his mistake.

He told his 146,000 followers that he made “a horrible boo-boo”.

“Don’t ask me how or why; I can only assume it’s a degree of fever in the cabin after being in this department very, very regularly for the very last time – maybe a little lack sleep – I stupidly talked about the existence of 18 other coronaviruses, which of course there is not ‘said.

The minister took a self-deprecating tone in his video, saying that he can be “a horrible idiot sometimes.” He apologized for any confusion caused by his error.

Harris said he was trying to argue in the previous interview that the public had to accept the reality that this virus “could be with us for a long period of time” and that it should be removed at a “level sufficient sure”. So that people can “live next to him”.

“I apologize for making a stupid mistake this morning,” he said.

“Don’t tell anyone but I’m human and it does happen from time to time.”

The disease caused by the virus that has killed more than 180,000 people worldwide, including more than 700 in the Republic, is called Covid-19. It is derived from Corona (Co) Virus (vi) Disease (d) and 19, indicating the year 2019 when it first appeared.

American error

Kellyann Conway, adviser to US President Donald Trump, made a similar mistake last week around the name when criticizing the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Some scientists and doctors say there could be other strains later, that it could come back in the fall on a limited basis,” she said in an interview on the American television channel Fox.

“This is Covid-19, not Covid-1, so you would think that those responsible for the facts and figures from the World Health Organization would be more.”

She was talking about Trump’s decision to end funding for the WHO after criticizing the organization for not doing enough to stop the spread of the virus after it first appeared in China.