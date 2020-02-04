Simon Herbert buys Queen Street building for $ 47.5 million, New York-style renovation planned

By
Nellie Donald
-
0
57
The year got off to a rocky start for commercial real estate after marina owner Simon Herbert paid $ 47.5 million for an iconic Auckland office building.

Herbert said that his Empire Capital had purchased 220 Queen St and that he planned to renovate the exterior, the elevator hall and common areas.

Paula and Simon Herbert. Photo / File

220 Queen Street, sold to Empire Capital. Photo / provided

