Simon Herbert buys Queen Street building for $ 47.5 million, New York-style renovation planned

The year got off to a rocky start for commercial real estate after marina owner Simon Herbert paid $ 47.5 million for an iconic Auckland office building.

Herbert said that his Empire Capital had purchased 220 Queen St and that he planned to renovate the exterior, the elevator hall and common areas.

The 11-story block will be renovated to more closely resemble an iconic New York commercial tower on which its exterior was originally modeled, he said.

“The facade of the building was based on the famous New York Seagram Building on Park Avenue. We are planning to renovate the facade to better reflect this,” said Herbert.

A confidentiality agreement was reached on the sale price which he was unable to disclose.

The block was built for this purpose in 1962 for AMP and Herbert said he had also purchased a business that operates from the building, Data Center 220.

Paula and Simon Herbert. Photo / File

The vendor was the Pacific Trust, controlled by interests associated with Martin Berridge Spencer and Catherine Anne Spencer.

Herbert stated that the purchase of 220 Queen St was not his first office building. A few years ago, Empire Capital owned but sold nearby 246 Queen Street.

“This is a very good long-term investment for the group, a building in an exceptional location at the corner of Queen and Victoria streets,” said Herbert today at 220 Queen Street.

Starbucks, which rents space on the ground floor, was considering a renovation, he said.

The sale of the building and the business was negotiated by Henry Thompson at Whillians Realty Group. The office building has 5,653 m² of office space on a 639 m² freehold site and is just 150 meters from what should be Auckland’s busiest underground station when Aōtea opens in 2024, according to the Whillians Briefing Note.

It was the first time it has been up for sale in 22 years and the building reports annual rent of $ 1.96 million, being almost entirely occupied.

220 Queen Street, sold to Empire Capital. Photo / provided

The data center company, Data Center, generates an additional $ 622,126 per year by renting rack space to companies for off-site computer storage. A total of 151 shelves are located in the basement and in part of the second floor of the building. 108 of these racks are currently occupied, says the memo.

Empire Capital has extensive interests in the marinas of Pine Harbor, Bayswater Marina and Hobsonville Marina, where Herbert plans to develop.

Empire wants to buy new land for development at Hobsonville Marina West Harbor, but Herbert said today that no agreement has yet been reached.

At Bayswater, designs for residential and commercial uses were submitted to the Auckland Council’s Urban Design Committee. A townhouse project, much like Vinegar Lane in Ponsonby, was planned for this North Shore site, he said.

“It will be a great design result with terraced houses and two to three small apartment buildings for retail and coffee on the ground floor,” he said.

Simon and Paula Herbert set a record nearly $ 60 million in residential properties in Auckland in one month in 2018 when they sold their Remuera home and bought in St Mary’s Bay.

