[simon-pegg-is-uncertain-star-trek-4-will-ever-go-forward]

Just over a decade ago, director J.J. Abrams rebooted the Star Trek movies with a new cast led by Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, and Simon Pegg, among others. However, the cinematic franchise has stalled after Star Trek Beyond hit theaters in 2016. That sequel dramatically under-performed at the box office. Since then, Quinten Tarantino has openly flirted with making a Star Trek movie, while Noah Hawley signed on to develop a Star Trek film that may involve an all-new cast.

While speaking with GamesRadar, Pegg shared his skepticism that the reboot Star Trek cast will ever get another movie.

“The fact is, Star Trek movies don’t make Marvel money,” noted Pegg.”They make maybe $500 million at the most, and to make one now, on the scale they’ve set themselves, is $200 million. You have to make three times that to make a profit. I don’t feel like the last one… They didn’t really take advantage of the 50th anniversary. The regimen at the time dropped the ball on the promo of the film.”

“And we’ve lost momentum,” admitted Pegg. “I think losing Anton [Yelchin] was a huge blow to our little family, and our enthusiasm to do another one might have been affected by that. So I don’t know.”

Originally, Star Trek 4 was supposed to bring in Chris Hemsworth to reprise his role as George Kirk from the 2009 Star Trek film. A time travel adventure would have finally allowed Pine’s James T. Kirk to finally meet his father. However, both Hemsworth and Pine reportedly pulled out of that film over salary issues. Since then, there’s been very little movement about a fourth film set in the Kelvin timeline.

