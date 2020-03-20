Nick Frost and Simon Pegg revived their Shaun for the Dead section while discussing their new coronavirus system (YouTube / SFM Playz)

You know that times have not turned out well when Shaun of the Dead started to look like a reality, but the good news is that one of the films has been given a 2020 return screen.

Players Simon Pegg and Nick Frost happily revived their 2004 film zombie apocalypse, which is a remake of the scary movie Dawn of the Dead.

Back at the movie’s most famous group, ‘The Plans’, Frost asks Pegg over the phone to ask what he needs to do to solve the problem – it’s a unique version of the coronavirus.

And it is at this point in the original film that Frost teases “Good, gay!” the line in which it was changed to “Well, gray!”

Instead of just looking at it, Pegg leaves the scene by stating that Shaun’s first Dead Line was not intended to be a hypocrite, but in fact he was the worst (unidentified) robber in the home.

“Ah well, I see what you’re doing,” replies Pegg. “I know it’s 2020 but the original joke wasn’t made out to be about men, it was a lot of commentary on the same lack of masculine sexism to show their conviction.”

Glad it was brought down there.

Pegg then continued with the revised COVID-19 plan, telling his friend to “take care of Phillip”, who was a foster parent, he had to “follow the NHS’s written instructions”.

And he warns Frost not to go to the pub as he originally intended, because it doesn’t work out for the last time.

“He’s not going to Winchester,” Pegg said. “The lobby is out. Especially if it’s closed … If you can, stay home, have some tea and wait for it to end.

“Above all, don’t be sloppy about things. We’re all together. Don’t be selfish; be careful with each other, exchange phone calls if you think they might be lonely. How is it doing?”

“I actually have some toilet paper left,” says Frost. “Do you have it?”

You can watch the full video below.

