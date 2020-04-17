Simon Pimstone on COVID-19: Why does coronavirus appear in spare children?

In medicine, we have learned a lot from outsiders. Genetic variants identified in rare families in which children do not feel pain have taught us about the sensing pathways of novel diseases. Sex workers in Africa who have been shown to be immune to HIV infection have been teaching scientists about how new drugs can be designed to prevent the virus. The “black-swan” events, like these, help provide novel insights into how we can overcome illness. Could some people be immune to SARS-CoV-2, or have a blunted response?

Most would agree that children with cough and runny noses are more standard than exclusion. Why don’t we see kids with COVID-19? Are they not contagious, or maybe they just don’t develop the predicted symptoms (or anything for that matter)? In reality, the fact is that children are infected with coronavirus, but it appears at lower rates.

On April 8, of all COVID-19 cases in Canada, only 4.2 percent were in those under 20, and 33.5 percent were in adults older than 60. Due to the restrictive testing in Canada, rates on children may be even higher, but in South Korea, where testing is more prevalent, children under the age of 20 still account for 6.4 percent of total COVID-19 infections currently.

In combination with lower infection rates, COVID-19 also appears to be relatively mild in children. On April 8, not a person under the age of 20 was confirmed dead from COVID-19 in Canada, South Korea or the United States. In China, only one death has been reported in a child under 10 (whose child has a co-existing medical condition).

How can these lowly contagious and mild symptoms be explained to children, given different experiences with other flu-like viruses? The honest answer is that we do not know yet. But surely we can imagine.

First, we know that the older and sick we get, the worse our immune response will be. Some have speculated that for unknown reasons, older patients develop an overactive immune response to this virus. The subsequent cytokine storm is what leads to severe lung injury that underlies most of the severe morbidity and mortality resulting from COVID-19.

Second, it is also more common in older people to have other disorders, such as diabetes, heart disease and hypertension, all of which seem to predict patients to have a more severe reaction to COVID-19. Children are fortunate to have these comorbidities. This can be very important and may also point to exercise and diet as important factors in preventing the health of our young people, including their ability to withstand viral infections.

Third, it is known that children respond better to vaccinations than adults. It is possible that antibodies made in children as a result of immunizations given for other diseases are cross-reactive with SARS-CoV-2 proteins and that these antibodies may be available to children, which will allow them to mount better responders.

In addition, children have larger and presumably more active thymus glands, which make the body the T cells used to fight alien invaders. T-cell immune memory seems to play a role in protecting people against other SARS viruses, and may also play a role in the fight against SARS-CoV-2.

Finally, the key receptors required for coronavirus cells to enter the host cell, known as the ACE2 receptor, may have different levels of expression or altered function as we age, which may result in different levels of infectivity or severity. The fact that the symptoms of COVID-19 appear to be different in children – mostly gastrointestinal and upper respiratory tract disease compared to lower respiratory symptoms in adults – may speak to this. Variations in ACE2 receptors between older and younger children may help children prevent pneumonia and may be critical to their ability to survive the disease.

Whatever the reason, it seems to be the case that children are infected less often and experience fewer symptoms when they do. The implications of this enhanced resistance are potentially profound, as we consider our society’s approaches to normalcy.

Protecting our elderly and medically vulnerable will be something we will need to manage with great care and compassion when we begin to try to return to some common ground. A careful integration of our young people (as well as the immune adults) in a way that will gradually improve cow immunity and ultimately save our elders and our most vulnerable is may only be as directed by the doctor.

National Post

Simon Pimstone is the founder and CEO of Xenon Pharmaceutical, a Burnaby, B.C.-based biotechnology company, and a Vancouver internal medicine practice.