[simon-stuns-best-seed-medvedev-in-marseille]

Gilles Simon has achieved the semi-finals in Marseille immediately after beating prime seed Daniil Medvedev. — Reuters pic

MARSEILLE, Feb 22 ― Two-time champion Gilles Simon stunned leading seed and globe quantity five Daniil Medvedev six-four, 6- in just 67 minutes yesterday to attain the semi-finals in Marseille.

The 35-year-outdated Frenchman, who was champion at the match in 2007 and 2015, will deal with Canadian seventh seed Felix Auger-Aliassime for a position in the remaining soon after securing a third earn in 3 meetings with Russia’s Medvedev, the US Open up runner-up previous 12 months.

Auger-Aliassime defeated Egor Gerasimov of Belarus 7-5, 6-two to go to inside of one get of a fifth career remaining.

The 19-calendar year-outdated Canadian was runner-up in to Gael Monfils in Rotterdam earlier this month in what was his fourth defeat in 4 ATP finals.

Auger-Aliassime defeated Simon in their only earlier assembly, a straight sets win in Stuttgart final time.

Defending champion and second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece manufactured the last-four with a 7-5, six-three victory more than Canada’s Vasek Pospisil.

He will now perform Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, who knocked out Canadian fourth seed Denis Shapovalov seven-five, four-6, six-3, for a location in tomorrow’s ultimate.

Planet range 55 Bublik will be enjoying in his 3rd career semi-remaining. ― AFP