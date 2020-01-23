Simon Tucker from LTW searches the Radiohead public library

With the opening of the “Public Library” of Radiohead, a huge online archive of everything the band has ever done, we thought we would send our confident fan-boy Simon Tucker through the shelves to pick the best pieces for Luider then war.

This is the mother tax. The top. The marriage-threatening content level that any Radiohead fan could dream of. It can take days to browse through the new so-called Radiohead library. You may not see your loved ones outside for a while … but it is worth it if you sit so deep in the Radiohead vortex. It is an intimidating amount of content to get through, so let me point you in the direction of my personal favorite pieces … you can safely tell me that I am wrong in the comments below before highlighting your own personal favorite sections.

So, take a deep breath and let’s go …

MERCH!

You will never again have to pursue that ridiculously priced classic T-shirt design from 1997 or settle for cheap imitations. Within the library, sections focused on replicated t-shirts from every era of the band’s career are made to order. This includes the classic “Trade Muck” tee from the time that Pop was Dead and apparently everyone who played the guitar. The designs of Stanley Donwood / Thom Yorke get better and better over time, but for this writer the best period for Radiohead T-shirts is the Kid A / Amnesiac period … more about that later.

Newsletters!

When you go back to the early days of the band, you come across a section full of old newsletters for W.A.S.T.E subscribers. These are really good to visit again, because you see the band’s sense of humor (it’s not the sheer doom and gloomy sellers they painted as you know) and you can see how the little steps they took helped them to make progress, including playing Israel where Creep had become a surprising success.

Gigs!

Now we come to the real gold in the archive and probably the content that many fans will keep on the site for hours on end. The number of live recordings in the library is huge and here are a few of my favorites:

8 June 2012 – Bonnaroo.

Almost three hours from the band that makes another round around The King Of Limbs. I still maintain that this is one of the band’s best bands to date, not least helped by the addition of Clive Deamer to percussion that helped fill in the sound. The set list contains the ‘hits’ and also fan favorites such as The Gloaming, The Daily Mail and Kid A. The tour that TKOL supported proved that many fans of the band wrongly undervalued that album as tracks such as Bloom, Lotus Flower, Give Up The Ghost, and Morning Mr. Magpie sounded great live and could easily record the more celebrated songs of the bands. This tour was also the first time I wrote for LTW, so you know … sentimental sod and stuff.

October 7, 2000 – Dublin (tent tour)

Damn yes. What a performance. Everything about this is on the money. The red and black lights, the playing bands … The voice of your voice. With the recordings of Kid A five days after the release, the images we have here show a band that recalls much of their past with a set-list that is 90% focused on Kid A with just Just and Paranoid Android playing the film to make. There is an atmosphere of aggressiveness in the performance of the tire that matches the material. This performance also includes one of the best performances of How To Disappear Complete with mandatory cheers from the audience when Thom sings “I float down the Liffey”. Simply amazing.

August 17, 1994 – Reading festival

Good to watch the Pablo Honey and The Bends material live again .. also as a reminder of how the band has HIGHLY improved in a short time.

June 9, 2001 – Later presents ..

Later with Jools Holland special. The celebrated OK Computer era is also there, but for me this is the best of the two. Filthy, loud, infused with electronics and jazz … Kid A and Amnesiac five song set (with The Bends at the end) … it’s images like this that remind me why I love this band.

Office charts!

2011 – 2015 collection of the famous Office charts where Thom would post a list of songs that he and the band only enjoyed this time, they are gathered in streaming playlists, so there is no need to struggle for those random 12 ″ on Bleep, if you want to hear the song. Interesting and varied..the band is a good curator.

Home movies!

Across the site, there are several clips that the band initially released on their site over the years to show the band in the studio, relax, DJ. These clips are a nice watch if you hear the bare essence of songs that would later receive the full recorded treatment, plus songs that have not yet been completed / released.

I can continue with this archive and what an absolute treasure it is for fans of Radiohead. You can view the artworks of Stanley Donwood, view the Kid A-blips again, view all band videos or just get a bunch of t-shirts. Whatever your poison is, it’s ready to be served here so dive right in and don’t hesitate to post your personal favorite pieces below.

