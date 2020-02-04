Simon Wilson: Andrew Little steals the show at Waitangi

The fields are a stubble of bleached straw and the cows stand there, exhausted, motionless. It’s very hot. Traffic on and off the highway, log trucks, fewer double cab cars than anywhere else, more police cars. Northland yearns for relief.

Prime Minister yesterday at Waitangi delivered a large speech on rhetoric, which went well overall. They love it here. Simon Bridges ridiculed himself, but that wouldn’t bother him too much, because he didn’t talk to people who made fun of him.

Winston Peters was one of those who laughed, and he stood up, unexpectedly, to deliver a series of jokes about Bridges just so that he could laugh a little more. Winston may still be a little upset that Simon doesn’t invite him to his party.

But it was the Minister of Justice and Treaty Negotiations, Andrew Little, who stole the show.

Treaty Minister Andrew Little talks about the paepae at the Waitangi Treaty site. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Little only spoke to you reo, for eight minutes and without notes. He covered the work in progress to strengthen iwi in education, historical preservation, economic support. In the North, he said, he had to address He Whakaputanga, the declaration of independence signed in 1835. “We have to talk about it, we have to understand it”.

He was implicitly referring to the cumbersome process of settling the Ngapuhi treaties. A previous speaker, Isaiah Apiata, had previously called on Ardern and Bridges to have “the strength and the courage” to recognize the 2014 Waitangi court decision that the Maori leaders of 1840 had not been informed of their renunciation of sovereignty.

Little said, “I mean the discussions I had with Ngapuhi were some of the most difficult and rewarding in my life.” He promised to remain committed to the process.

When he finished, the waiata started and the Prime Minister came down from the porch of the wanga runanga, where she was sitting with Titewhai Harawira, gave her a hug and stood there rubbing her back while the manuhiri ( visitors) sang.

The tangata whenua then sang to him. It was a rare and extraordinary honor.

National Party leader Simon Bridges at the Waitangi Treaty site, flanked by his deputies. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The bridges started on the right note, observing that they were gathered “in the most beautiful place in the world for the meeting of two peoples”, but he then launched a direct attack against the government.

He said there should be less poverty and inequality and there was none because “the year of delivery” the government had delivered nothing. He seemed to endorse a call to free dentistry “for those who can’t afford it”, although later he moved away from that. Later, he also called the Provincial Growth Fund projects “baubles.”

It’s okay to talk to Waitangi politically, everyone does, but Bridges forgot that you’re supposed to be smart with that. “Use your intelligence, which means intelligence,” Peters said kindly.

Use jokes, call on the exploits of those who came before, throw away the proverbs and metaphors and let people discover them for themselves. It’s called the oratory, and on the country’s preeminent paepae, standing between the whare runanga and the house of the treaty, both graceful old buildings filled with history, you’re supposed to aim high.

The bridges were not disconcerted. His message was not for the people before him, it was for the home voters. And he had decided that the only way for him to deliver it was if he ruffled feathered capes.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shares a moment during speeches with Titewhai Harawira, Waitangi Treaty Grounds, 2020. Photo Michael Cunningham

“By our actions you will know us,” said Ardern, paraphrasing the gospel of St. Matthew, when it was his turn to speak. She listed achievements, including Maori unemployment being at its “lowest level in 10 years”, the graduation of 500 new te reo teachers and 2,000 Maori families moving into new state houses.

She spoke at length about “crossing the bridge”, which refers to the desire of the Maori to cross the world of the Pākehā and the need for the Pākehā to make the same journey more often in the other direction.

Later, asked if Oranga Tamariki was a troll under the bridge, she said it was important that all parties work together and that it happened.

But is it? Mere Mangu, the new president of Ngapuhi, had previously spoken of Oranga Tamariki, saying that “25 knights and ladies have come here to find a way forward”. During previous celebrations, one of them, Dame Naida Glavish, had been with Ardern. Glavish was criticizing the government’s inaction this year.

Ardern had a theme: “We are here to recognize the past and challenge the present, and it is also the place to hope for our future. I will come back for you to challenge me and you must continue to challenge me.”

She had a chorus: “There is more mahi to do.” We could hear a lot of it this year.

Bridges tested his own potential campaign phrase: “We have a plan for it,” he continued to repeat. A bit oddly enough, this is the signature slogan of the Democratic Progressive presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.

The latest speaker was Te Waihoroi Shortland from Ngāti Hine, a Ngapuhi sub-tribe. He addressed all politicians. “You have a certain distance to travel, crossing the bridge,” he told Bridges. “But you are in our hearts.”

In Little, he said, “Two years ago, you were here as an arrogant politician. You are now an example. You have shown the nation what can be done.”

In the last waiata of the morning, they sang: “Do not hold on to anger, there is another day”.

