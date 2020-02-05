Simon Wilson at Waitangi: love in a place of war

COMMENT:

When Whanau Ora Minister Peeni Henare finished his korero at the Iwi Leaders Forum in Waitangi yesterday, he looked stuck. He sang his waiata, the Prime Minister and all the other ministers who were with him, but none of them sang a word. They did not know the song.

Only a few people in the room did. But Henare was not really stuck.

He didn’t want to go with the usual songs and instead chose E Rere Te Ao, an old Ngapuhi waiata made famous for a while by Henare’s grandfather, Sir James Henare, the last commander of the 28th Maori Battalion. Sir James sang it on marae all over the country in 1945, when the troops were welcomed into their homes.

It’s about spreading your wings around the world. It is the song of a rangitira. Henare, singing alone, the minister of the government of Māoridom, son of one of his most prestigious families, reminded the room who he was.

At the meeting, the Prime Minister later said that they had talked about communication and agreed that there would be more korero and iwi leaders in the meetings with the ministers. Lady Tariana Turia was there, sitting in the front row to observe the government. Lady Naida Glavish too. They had already announced that they had “no confidence” in Henare and his waiata had been for them.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses the crowd at the opening of the new Waitangi Museum on the site of the Waitangi Treaty. Photo / Michael Cunningham

What the korero will be, we don’t know. Jacinda Ardern called it “a work program,” but said it was not up to her to disclose what it would contain. It was for iwi leaders.

The day belonged to the Maori battalion. Waitangi has a magnificent new museum, built in just one year and opened yesterday by the Governor General and the Prime Minister, as well as Willie Apiata VC and Robert Gillies, known as Bom, one of the only two survivors of the battalion. Four pairs of hands, four scissors on the ribbon, four very big smiles.

How was it built in a year, I asked the Minister of Finance and now Chief Infrastructure Officer Grant Robertson. “I asked the same question,” he said. He didn’t know the answer yet, although he noted that it was all done by the people of Northland: the architects, the builders, everyone. Regional Development Minister Shane Jones stood firm, perhaps literally, that is what I heard.

The museum begins with the New Zealand Wars but its main subject is the 28 Maori Battalion, which fought in North Africa, the Mediterranean and Italy during the Second World War.

Robert “Bom” Gillies, 95, one of only two survivors of the Maori battalion, walks with Willie Apiata. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Among the films, stories and scenes from life at war and at home during the war, there are walls covered with portraits. Some don’t have names and some are just blurry silhouettes where they hope one day the photos will go. It is amazing how unknown the men who went to war are still.

No battalion was more decorated. No battalion has lost as much – losses were 50% greater than any other. At home, communities have lost a generation of leaders.

In 1940 Sir Apirana Ngata, a former government minister, urged the Maori to register: he called it “the price of citizenship”. But this was not the case. Maori were not treated much better after the war than before.

The writer Patricia Grace is quoted in the museum: “We know that the men of the Maori battalion did well. We know that they were brave. But the loss of life and the trauma caused to people were extreme and intergenerational The price was too high. “

Waitangi Trust President Pita Tipene talks about his father, Kohekohe Soloman, a veteran of the Maori battalion who never spoke of the war. Photo / Michael Cunningham

In speeches before the ribbon was cut, MC Matt Te Pou quoted Bishop Wiremu Panapa, addressing the soldiers being returned: “May those of you who have seen evil speak of good.”

Pita Tipene, chairman of the Waitangi Trust, spoke of his father, a veteran who never spoke of the war, even when they sat on the high hills after a day of cutting manuka scrub. It was, as was the case with many, too difficult. The museum is now their voice.

“Ironically,” said Tipene, “Shane Jones and I are now replanting these hills.”

The Armed Forces marching band played; one of its members, Bryony Williams, sang in such a pure voice that you thought it might put the songbirds of the trees to shame.

The waka team performs a haka at the end of the museum’s opening ceremony. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Veteran Bom Gillies, who is in his tenth decade, is immortalized in the museum, in a video interview and a series of beautiful portraits of Jane Ussher. He is not the tough old soldier you would expect, although he probably was once. Instead, the man you see has soft sad eyes, a delicate smile under a frizzled toothbrush mustache. A sweet old soldier.

The museum is called Te Rau Aroha, after the truck that the YMCA sent to follow the battalion, filled with souvenirs of the house and paid for with the funds collected by the children of the “native schools”. He lives in the Waiouru museum but is on loan to Waitangi this week. I imagine there is a dispute at the moment about his permanent residence.

Te Rau Aroha: the sign of love. Or, to say Matt Te Pou, the generosity of the heart.

