Simon Wilson at Waitangi: love in a place of war

By
Nellie Donald
-
0
18
COMMENT:

When Whanau Ora Minister Peeni Henare finished his korero at the Iwi Leaders Forum in Waitangi yesterday, he looked stuck. He sang his waiata, the Prime Minister and all the other ministers who were with him, but none of them sang a word. They did not know the song.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses the crowd at the opening of the new Waitangi Museum on the site of the Waitangi Treaty. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Robert “Bom” Gillies, 95, one of only two survivors of the Maori battalion, walks with Willie Apiata. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Waitangi Trust President Pita Tipene talks about his father, Kohekohe Soloman, a veteran of the Maori battalion who never spoke of the war. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The waka team performs a haka at the end of the museum’s opening ceremony. Photo / Michael Cunningham

