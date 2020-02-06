Simon Wilson: The Passions of Waitangi

Something has changed at Waitangi. It was the headline two years ago: new forms of commemoration, a new government and a new Prime Minister.

Jacinda Ardern was determined to reduce poverty, cross the racial divide and, very clearly, restore the government’s commitment to abandoned public speaking. Not that it was ever abandoned by the Maori.

I’ll be back and you have to hold me accountable, she said. She also said that the government could not do it alone. We have to do it together.

This year, she repeated the call, explained the good she said she had done and recognized “that there is more mahi to do”. It’s certain.

But things have changed at Waitangi, for the better. The pleasure on people’s faces – all kinds of people – is palpable.

It is not that race relations, poverty and inequality have been recorded in history. Nor that everything is now softness and light. The passions are always high, some higher than ever.

But a space for reflection has been created and, in this space, it has become clear that the loudest people are not always the most passionate people, and anger is not the only passion. The sense of respect is strong, the sense of speech too. Nothing is thrown away.

If you could show everyone around, or if you could bottle the spirit of Waitangi and put it in the water supply of each city, we would be a much richer country.

The change came to Waitangi after Sonny Tau left as President Ngapuhi. Her successor, Mere Mangu, forced her way to the paepae to speak in the powhiri for political leaders on Tuesday, and again, in the dawn service on Waitangi Day, she was added to the list of speeches.

Waitangi Day is our national holiday, but at Te Tai Tokerau, it is a Ngāpuhi thing. The largest iwi in the country, it is so clear that they mourn the absence of a treaty settlement. They bubble, go wild, conspire and implore too.

Andrew Little, now known by some as the Anaru Iti, took decisive action to express his will on the matter, speaking on behalf of the government in its entirety on Tuesday. He crossed the bridge to Te Ao Māori, as the Prime Minister said, and they kissed him for it.

There are still protests. Maybe more than ever. Ihumātao was remembered, first in Panguru in the Far North on Monday, when the new statue of Lady Whina Cooper was unveiled. Pania Newton, the leader of Ihumātao, led her hikoi to the marae at the same time as Ardern led her group, and that would have been embarrassing.

But the demonstrators in Ihumātao remain committed to the resolution process, they trusted it, and it seems new too.

Buck Cullen leads the hikoi up the hill to the treaty site on Waitangi Day. Photo / John Stone

They came to Waitangi, displayed their flags and banners outside the Whare Rūnanga – an extraordinary thing – gave speeches and then left. They are waiting for an announcement.

It seems promised, but it did not happen. If this turns out to be another case of sabotaging New Zealand government commitments, expect unrestrained fury.

There have also been protests against Whānau Ora and Oranga Tamariki, and between them their record poses a more serious challenge to the goodwill of the government than anything they have seen to date. Things are definitely not all sweet and light. It was at the center of the Iwi leadership forum on Wednesday.

Then there is Brian Tamaki. He said in interfaith religious service what many have said: deprivation and dispossession are high and “the system”, as he says, is designed to make it so.

But he made his point with such caricatural absolutism. “The Maori cannot buy anything in this country” and the government “sells everything to foreign investors”. China is taking over the world – I have exaggerated the world, but only very slightly. He blamed Maori MPs, the Prime Minister, the government and his officials.

Brian Tamaki of Destiny Church waits to enter the Waitangi Treaty site on Waitangi Day. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Populism Playbook: rage against the powerful, invoke legitimate grievances, claim the system and all those who work there are against you, exaggerate at every turn but do not say anything about what you will do. Except this: “We need a move.”

In fact, there is already a movement. Ihumātao is one of them, as are the unions fighting for better wages and conditions, and the #MeToo movement, and the ever-growing campaign against domestic violence, and much more.

But despite all his rhetoric on inequality, Tamaki does not want to join the progressive movement. He wants everyone to join him.

As for the “Wellington bureaucrats”, he said that it was necessary to “drain the swamp”. Thank you Mr. Trump, we got the message.

National leader Simon Bridges also took the road to protest, choosing to trample the protocol with rude political speech and then leave the city. He was missed at the opening of Te Rau Aroha, the museum dedicated to Maori in wartime, and teased in his absence at the service of dawn by the bishop of Te Tai Tokerau, Kiitohi Piikaahu.

Simon Bridges accepts the wero at Te Whare Runanga during this year’s Waitangi celebrations. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Bridges doesn’t seem to have noticed that Waitangi has changed. Does he think that the coarse grounds of the treaty appeal to “Central New Zealand”? This must be a major misreading.

As for Jacinda Ardern, she is now a “wahine toa”, anointed with the term in Panguru. A warrior woman, like Whina Cooper, like Pania Newton is too. The potential for conflict and great progress is built into this.

Jacinda Ardern addresses crowds at the powhiri for MPs and other dignitaries on February 4. Photo / Michael Cunningham

What has really changed in Waitangi? With a few exceptions (see Tamaki and Bridges, above), almost everyone buys in the mix. David Seymour called it a unique combination of celebration and conversation, and it sounds right.

The problems that galvanized generations of protesters have not gone away. They are officially in the spotlight now, and it was hard for them. This does not mean that the path from here is obvious or easy. It will never be easy.

But that’s what Waitangi has become: one day, one week, where we can be our best myself, strengthening ourselves for next year, the next leg of the journey.

.