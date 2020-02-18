[simone-biles-named-laureus-sportswoman-of-the-year]

BERLIN – Gymnastics star Simone Biles was named the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year for the 3rd time on Monday, when Lionel Messi and Lewis Hamilton shared the men’s award.

Biles gained five gold medals, like a record fifth all-all over title, at the 2019 earth championships in Stuttgart, Germany. That manufactured her the most adorned gymnast at any time at worlds with 25 medals.

“There are not able to be a lot of sportsmen or women of all ages who dominate their sports activities the way she has in gymnastics,” 5-time Olympic gold medalist Nadia Comaneci reported of Biles. “We have to maintain remembering that she is just 22, and she is probably to win a different stack of gold medals in the Tokyo Olympics.”

The men’s award was shared for the initial time, with Messi and Hamilton getting an equal share of the votes from admirers throughout the world.

Messi became the to start with soccer player to get the award soon after encouraging direct Barcelona to the Spanish League title, even though Hamilton gained his sixth Formulation One particular championship.

“I am honored to be the to start with to earn this award currently being a sportsperson coming from a crew activity, and not an unique sport which is usually the circumstance,” Messi explained in a videotaped concept.

The South Africa rugby team, which received the 2019 Rugby Globe Cup title in Japan, obtained the Planet Team of the Year award.

Biles was one of three People regarded at the award ceremony.

Snowboarder Chloe Kim won her 2nd straight Action Sportsperson of the 12 months award and the Ukraine-born Oksana Masters was named Incapacity Sportsperson of the Calendar year.

The 19-12 months-previous Kim followed up her Olympic halfpipe gold from 2018 by successful the earth championship title previous yr, alongside with the superpipe title at the Winter X Game titles.

Masters, who was born with deformities induced by radiation from Chernobyl, was adopted at the age of seven by an American single mom from an orphanage in Ukraine.

Very last 12 months, Masters won 5 gold medals and a silver at the Entire world Para Nordic Skiing Championships, and the total Environment Cup title. The 30-year-aged Masters also gained silver medals in the road race and time trial H5 at the Para Cycling Highway Environment Championships.

German basketball wonderful Dirk Nowitzki, who retired past 12 months just after a 21-yr vocation with the Dallas Mavericks, was honored with a Life span Achievement award and described as the “greatest European basketball participant ever.”