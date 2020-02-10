Simone Biles Yurchenko Double Pike Vault could be too risky for Olympic Games

Simone Biles reacts after an exercise on the floor. (Tom Weller / Picture Association via Getty)

At the 2020 Summer Olympics, Simone Biles bravely goes where there has never been a woman.

In a tweet she released last week, the four-time Olympic gold medalist showed a new vault that a gymnast has never been able to compete in.

This is exactly a Yurchenko double pike, a maneuver that takes its name from Natalia Yurchenko, the Soviet world champion gymnast who pioneered this specific approach in the vault in the 1980s.

In addition to a two-and-a-half-minute twist known as Amanar, Biles’ fight against the Yurchenko includes a pair of flips with the legs in the pike position (hips bent and knees straight).

A double-flipped yurchenko that doesn’t spin enough could result in serious head or neck injuries, a situation that the 22-year-old Biles obviously wants to avoid.

“At the moment, my mindset is to take everything one day at a time, one step at a time, because you never know what’s going to happen and you can’t take training for granted,” Biles told PEOPLE in 2019 Moment to live. “

A handful of male gymnasts have successfully completed the Yurchenko double pike in competition. Will Biles be the first woman to make it?

We have to wait until this summer to find out.

