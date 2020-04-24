Simple ways to reduce expenses and save money during blockades

Let’s get this money (Photo: Ella Byworth)

When blocking agents were introduced to slow down the spread of coronavirus, many of us imagined one silver cloud lining: at least we would save a lot of money, right?

We thought that without trips to the pub, meals, trips to the cinema and daily commutes, we will definitely ride after a few weeks.

Then we realized that our expensive work lunches could easily be turned into mindless snacks throughout the day. Trips to pubs have been replaced by orders of craft beer boxes at our door. We may be saving money on commutes, but they go straight to the mysteries and ingredients of sourdough to keep us entertained.

If you have found that the closing weeks, your lofty rescue dreams have been crossed out, first of all, give it a rest. Times are hard. You don’t need to have a perfect, very productive time for quarantine. Do everything that keeps you sane.

However, there are ways to increase your saving skills when you get stuck at home so your finances look a bit healthier (even if to blow up everything you have on vacation, pub trips and fast food, after all).

Cancel unnecessary subscriptions and memberships

Your Netflix subscription: very important at the moment. Your gym membership, not so much.

Take advantage of this time to review all direct debits and find out what you really need, to block and more. Cancel the ones that don’t bring you much benefit or joy.

Put money for commuting into the special savings pool

If you know that you suddenly don’t spend 6.80 GBP a day on travel, make sure that your savings will not be absorbed by other needs or will pass you by without noticing.

Most online banking services allow you to create dedicated saving areas. Set up a daily direct debit for money that usually goes straight into this pocket and watch the number increase.

If you usually spend just 3 pounds a day on a trip to work, you can put away 60 pounds a month without paying attention.

And do the same with other non-pandemic habits

Savings pool in the pub! Pot for saving in the gym! Savings pot for meals!

Formalize the money you no longer spend and put it in a special economical space so that you can see how it is built.

When the money saved is an abstract concept that is swept away with other usual inflows and expenses, it disappears quite quickly.

Consciously create savings with the money you would normally spend out of block. It is extremely comforting to reformulate the missing pub tours to save 30 pounds a week.

Ask for help if you need it

This should be obvious, but we’ll say it just in case: if a pandemic means losing your job, lowering your salary or struggling to make ends meet, you deserve help.

You may be able to apply for Universal Credit, have a mortgage leave if you are the owner (or a rent reduction if you have a blessed decent owner) and get bank overdraft fees.

Don’t be shy to talk to HMRC, your employer, owner, bank, companies you pay every month about what’s going on.

Call the Money Advice Service to find out what you are entitled to. They are open from Monday to Friday from 8:00 to 18:00. You can call 0800 138 7777.

Create a new budget

Don’t assume that expenses will remain as usual. Your income may fall, spending may increase in some areas and fall in others.

Take some time to sit down and create a changed lockout budget, along with more realistic limits for weekly food purchases (this will probably cost more, now you need to buy any products instead of your budget-friendly options preferred) exactly how much you need to spend on heating, water and electricity when working from home, as well as a set goal, how much you want to save each week or month.

Check refund options for planned trips and activities

If you have booked a concert or vacation that probably looks postponed or canceled, contact the organizing company as soon as possible to see what options you have.

While many places will simply transfer your plans to a later date, others offer discounts, returns or gift vouchers.

Remember to review your calendar for the next few months – it’s easy to forget that you booked a trip in a few months when a pandemic starts.

Get a job from home allowance

Note: You can apply for a tax credit when working from home.

It’s only 6 pounds a week, but no reason to sniff. Consider how much pasta and eggs you can buy for six pounds (if you can actually find any of these items in supermarkets, let me know).

You just have to check if you can submit your application via HMRC. Easy.

Plan your grocery store – but be flexible

Oh, it’s so easy to grab what you can when you finally reach the store – you lined up for an hour, many shelves are empty and you worry that this is the only time you will be able to access the necessary items .

Take a breath, stay calm and go with a loose plan that can be customized depending on what is available.

This means that before you go to the store, you will create a weekly meal plan, containing ingredients that you like, and alternatives that can work if they don’t have exactly this product. Try to set a budget so that you don’t start putting in what you can buy, whether you like it or not, and make sure you only buy what you actually use during the week.

Preparing for limited availability and having backup plans – fine, so no broccoli, but I can do with frozen peas and sweetcorn – it will save you from buying expensive alternatives that you don’t really need in panic. Yes, it comes from someone who thought that buying a large amount of canned crab is a wise idea for 4 pounds for pop.

Make a savings pot for a bad habit

If you noticed that the blockade brought revenge on you, create a pool of bad habits to which you need to add money every time you give up.

You may want to do this online because few of us currently have cash at home.

Reduce heating

According to Thinkmoney, reducing heating by one degree can save £ 80 a year.

It’s damn hot anyway. You don’t need heating on.

Lower your electricity costs

Give up the hair dryer when you’re with her. You can reduce your electricity bill – and who cares how free your hair is from frizzing when you stay inside all day?

You’ll probably use more energy when you work at home, charge your laptop for hours and have the TV on in the background, so do everything you can to offset these extra costs.

According to the Energy Savings Trust, turning off equipment at the plug can save £ 30 a year, while abandoning a tumble dryer to a horse or dryer is a wise idea.

Be creative with what you have

It’s tempting to shop online in lock mode, but be strong.

There will probably be plenty of things in your home that you won’t use well, whether it is a can of unusual ingredients on the back of the cabinet, books you never read, or board games that collect dust.

Before you buy something new, block the time to save what you already have. Process old furniture instead of buying a new chair, rummaging in cabinets to try a new recipe, and create art and craft designs from old cardboard boxes. In this way you get bored and stop spending money unnecessarily.

If you want to get more tips and tips on saving money, as well as to talk about cash and alerts about offers and discounts, join our group on Facebook, Money Pot.

