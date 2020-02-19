[‘Simply not true’ – Gentleman City CEO Ferran Soriano responds to UEFA ban with strongly-worded denial]

Manchester City’s CEO Ferran Soriano has strenuously denied claims the Leading League champions breached guidelines about Economical Truthful Play rules.

On Friday Metropolis have been given a two-period ban from European soccer and fined €30million (£24.9million) for breaching economic polices, but have vowed to struggle the verdict of a UEFA investigation into accounts submitted by the club concerning 2012 and 2016.

“These allegations are only not genuine,” Sorriano mentioned in a online video interview on the club’s web page.

“The owner has not set money in this club that has not been correctly declared.

“We are a sustainable soccer club, we are worthwhile, we really don’t have credit card debt, our accounts have been scrutinised numerous occasions, by auditors, by regulators, by buyers and this is properly very clear.”

Metropolis, who have referred the case to the Court docket of Arbitration for Sport, have also been accused of not cooperating with the method.

But Soriano stated: “We did cooperate with this process.

“We shipped a extensive checklist of documents and aid that we consider is irrefutable evidence that the claims are not real and it was really hard because we did this in the context of facts being leaked to the media in the context of feeling that each and every move of the way, every single engagement we had, we felt that we ended up deemed guilty right before everything was even talked over.

“But at the close, this is an inside procedure that has been initiated and then prosecuted and then judged by this FFP chamber at UEFA.”

Soriano’s words occur as The Guardian report European football’s governing overall body are now considering more investigation into City’s funds in the many years after 2016.