Sindh govt to go to Pakistan SC in opposition to acquittals by Substantial Courtroom

Passport of WSJ journalist Daniel Pearl, who was beheaded by his captors in 2002, on show at the now-closed Newseum in Washington DC | Flickr

Textual content Sizing:

A-

A+

Islamabad: The Sindh provincial federal government in Pakistan will file a prison attractiveness in the Supreme Court in opposition to a decrease court’s verdict overturning the death sentence of the prime accused and acquittal of a few some others in the murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl in Karachi in 2002, according to a media report.

The Sindh Substantial Court on Thursday overturned the demise sentence of the key accused and top rated al-Qaeda chief Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh to seven several years in jail and acquitted the 3 others – Fahad Naseem, Salman Saqib and Sheikh Adil- serving existence sentences in the scenario.

Also read through: What Omar Saeed Sheikh’s acquittal in the Daniel Pearl beheading situation necessarily mean for India

Having said that, the provincial govt invoked the Servicing of General public Order to preserve Sheikh and his three associates in jail.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi claimed on Saturday that the govt will obstacle the verdict in the apex court docket.

A senior official in the Sindh governing administration on Saturday mentioned that they will have interaction a non-public counsel to file a prison attraction from the verdict, a report in The Convey Tribune reported.

Nevertheless, identify of the counsel is still to be resolved, the formal explained

Distinct federal departments, like the Legal professional General for Pakistan’s (AGP) place of work, have encouraged the Sindh govt to interact a non-public counsel to argue the case in the apex courtroom, the official claimed.

However, it is learnt that an enchantment may perhaps not be submitted until up coming week as below the Supreme Courtroom regulations, an charm may possibly be filed in just 30 days of a judgement, the report mentioned.

Pearl, the 38-calendar year-aged Wall Street Journal’s South Asia bureau chief, was kidnapped and beheaded while he was in Pakistan investigating a story on the alleged one-way links concerning the country’s strong spy company ISI and al-Qaeda.

Sheikh, who was the mastermind guiding abduction and killing of Pearl, was arrested from Lahore in February 2002 and sentenced to demise five months later on by an anti-terrorism court docket.

Also browse: Pakistan court overturns terrorist Omar Sheikh’s death sentence in Daniel Pearl beheading case

ThePrint is now on Telegram. For the ideal reviews & impression on politics, governance and much more, subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Show Full Post