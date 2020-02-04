Singapore announces first local corona virus transmissions

Singapore – Singapore announced the first local broadcasts of the deadly corona virus from China on Tuesday when a major aviation conference was scrapped due to the escalating health crisis.

The Department of Health said it had found six more cases, four of which related to person-to-person transmission in Singapore, resulting in a total of 24 infections in the city-state.

“Although four of these cases are local transmission clusters, there is still no evidence of widespread permanent transmission by the population in Singapore,” the ministry said.

Two of the local cases concerned women who work in a health product store and mainly serve Chinese tourists.

A third case concerned the woman’s Indonesian maid.

Another was a female tour guide who had brought groups to the health shop.

In addition to the local broadcasts, two cases among Singapore’s residents were evacuated from Wuhan on January 30.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said the government is ready to consider “measures to reduce human interaction” as local broadcasts in the community escalate.

A major international aviation conference scheduled for the eve of the Singapore Airshow next week was canceled, the organizers said on Tuesday.

However, the organizers announced that the main event, Asia’s largest air show, will take place from February 11-16, although several exhibitors, including many from China, have withdrawn.

The aviation industry is one of the hardest hit by the virus outbreak after governments worldwide imposed travel restrictions, including the ban on entry from China.

The death toll in China was 425 on Tuesday, more than the death toll since the onset of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome [SARS] in 2002-03.

The World Health Organization has declared the crisis to be a global health emergency.