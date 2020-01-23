Singapore blocks Malaysian legal group website for failing to follow corrective instructions Malaysia

Singapore’s IMDA will cause Internet service providers to block the Lawyers for Liberty website. – Reuters picture

SINGAPORE, June 10 / PRNewswire / – The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) will cause Internet service providers to block the website of a Malaysian legal group that is using suspected prisons in Singapore for the execution of illegal methods, The Straits Times reported today.

According to the report by the Ministry of Communications and Information of the Republic (MCI), the measure was taken after the Lawyers for Liberty (LFL) group failed to comply with a correction notice under the Fake News Act against a January 22 statement on its website.

“The corrective instruction to LFL required that the facts be compared to lies so that end users in Singapore could read both versions and draw their own conclusions,” MCI was quoted as saying.

The report said the LFL alleged that prison officials in Singapore had been instructed to use great force to kick the neck of a prisoner to break him if the rope broke while hanging, and the Singapore government did “illegal methods” approved.

According to the report, the Singapore Department of the Interior (MHA) refuted yesterday’s claims and described them as “untrue, unfounded, and absurd.”

In yesterday’s response, LFL said it would not comply with the “illegal and suppressive” correction notice and asked the Singapore government to withdraw it.

The newspaper said the LFL agreed to their statements, claiming that they were relying on evidence from former and current prison officials in Singapore to provide “impeccable” official documents. – Bernama