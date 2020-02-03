Singapore is looking for APIs for Open Banking goals

divide

Banking is no longer just for traditional FIs thanks to the spread of open banking. The development of digital banking will explode in Singapore, where traditional institutions have traditionally dominated.

This anticipated growth is largely due to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), which announced in June 2018 that it will grant five digital banking licenses to third-party companies. With just two of these licenses, licensed companies get the full banking privileges that represent entry into a market with one of the fastest growing digital economies in the world. The news triggered a high-stakes race among the world’s leading players in e-commerce, finance and technology.

In early 2020, the competition increased to become one of the lucky fives. Chinese companies such as Alibaba’s Ant Financial and Zall applied, as did the Singapore-based companies Grab and Singtel. The introduction of one of these companies – or other applicants – will have a huge impact on how banking is done in the market, a MAS spokesman said in a recent interview with PYMNTS.

“The latest MAS initiative to grant new licenses for digital banks aims to give non-banks with high value proposition and innovative digital business models the opportunity to offer banking services,” said the spokesman. “Digital challengers can add variety and choice to our banking system and encourage existing banks to innovate and digitize their service offerings to improve customer results.”

The race to enter Singapore could turn out to be one of the most important developments in the field of open banking in the next two years, but the instruments that enable such shifts remain the same. The careful and skillful use of APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) and interconnected platforms will be crucial for such financial innovation in Singapore. The latter is one of the main reasons for the five licenses.

APIs and open bank growth

The impact of these digital licenses on Singapore should not be underestimated. The three domestic financial institutions DBS Bank, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC) and United Overseas Bank (UOB) continue to manage 60 percent of deposits with a total value of around USD 490 billion. The landscape also means that traditional banks are not particularly motivated to improve their platforms or technologies. The MAS hopes that FinTech licensees or third-party licensees will encourage more innovation, the spokesman said – not to get Singapore customers under control, but to stimulate overall financial and technological growth.

APIs are critical as they enable further connectivity for digital banking. MAS has therefore encouraged FIs in Singapore to openly develop APIs and to share them before the license application deadline. In cooperation with the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS), resources such as the Financial Industry API Register and guidelines were co-developed.

“Regarding MAS’s involvement in the banking industry, there is broad consensus on the benefits of open banking,” said the spokesman. “What we see is the opening of customer data as a (innovation) basic process run by the banks themselves. We believe that this is a constructive development (and that industry players see the value in it). By November 2019, more than 470 APIs from financial institutions were published in the Financial Industry API Register. “

Mastering the API will likely be a key factor in deciding which companies will receive the five licenses, regardless of the applicants’ intent to support or replace Singapore’s traditional banking players. Licensees will see themselves competing with traditional players who innovate their products and services to keep engaging, the spokesman said. This makes the growth potential that beginners in Singapore can bring a key to MAS.

Growth and competition

Singapore’s growth orientation means that the existing units of the market will prove to be excellent competitors for new entrants whose technologies should connect with established financial institutions in the way FinTechs and third parties with more experienced financial services companies in the EU under PSD2 work together. After all, licenses are not to be understood as free tickets to the financial world of Singapore.

“The banks in Singapore have already expanded their digital platforms to better meet customer needs,” said the MAS spokesman. “They partnered with FinTechs to take advantage of new technology capabilities and deliver more customized solutions. They also chose more customer-centric approaches and integrated solutions to their financial and non-financial needs.”

The intended innovative financial atmosphere of MAS has increased the attractiveness of the market as 21 companies have already submitted applications. The struggle to enter Singapore continues until the licenses are issued later this year. The beneficiaries will be able to start business in late 2021. The schedule is in line with major markets like India and China, which are examining their own data and financial regulations, which could mean that Singapore is useful for foreign companies wishing to enter these rooms.

