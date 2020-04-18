BANGKOK – Singapore reported 942 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, a day for the local government that sent the number of cases to 5,992, including 11 deaths.

The number of cases in Singapore has doubled in the past week as a result of an outbreak of infection among foreign workers living in overcrowded areas. This group now accounts for around 60% of Singapore’s events.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Saturday that it would take time before the signal to be smashed into homes was lowered. He wrote on his Facebook page that most of the time between immigrant workers was relatively straightforward, as did the staff in their youth. Although the cases are expected in residents’ homes as the virus continues to be tested, Lee said the government has built its own health centers and isolation centers to overcome the problem.

More than 200,000 migrant workers from Bangladesh, India and other Asian countries live in Singapore-based hotels that accommodate about 20 people per room with workplaces. Thousands of workers are set off in their homes, while others have been relocated to safer areas to minimize overcrowding.

Lee said there are early indications that the secretariat in Singapore until May 4 is helping reduce the number of new cases. But he said the government is concerned about the case being spread to the public and urging Nigerians to do their part.

