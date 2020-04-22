Singapore migrant workers face anxiety as housing becomes COVID-19 clusters

Singapore will extend a partial blockade until June 1 to curb a sharp rise in coronavirus infections in the city-state, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday.

The measures, which include the closures of most workplaces and schools and are defined by the authorities as a “switch”, were initially launched until 4 May.

The city-state reported 1,111 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing total infections to 9,125, following a record daily jump of 1,426 cases on Monday.

“We will then extend the switch for another four weeks,” Lee said in a televised speech.

Lee said that the extended blocking period would help to reduce community cases decisively and ensure that infections in migrant dormitories do not spread to the wider community.

In a press conference, Singapore’s finance minister said the government would extend economic support measures, including wage subsidies, to help businesses offset the impact of the longer freeze period.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong provides an update on Tuesday about the COVID-19 situation in the city-state. Singapore has extended its partial blockade by almost a month. (Singapore Ministry of Communication and Information via AP)

The regional head of the World Health Organization on Tuesday said that Singapore – which has the most reported cases in Southeast Asia – is facing “very difficult challenges” following a recent increase in infections but that it has the health system. and the risk management ability to manage it.

The city-state has seen a sharp jump in cases in recent weeks fueled by infections in the cramped dormitories of migrant workers, many of whom are in quarantine ordered by the government.

‘Everyone is afraid’

For Habibur Rahman, the only glimpse of life outside the four walls of the cramped dormitory in Singapore that he shares with 11 other migrant workers are the security guards who invite people to stay separate and the cleaners who wash the common bathrooms .

The 25-year-old Bangladesh is one of thousands of workers, mainly from South Asia, who have come to Singapore to offer a better life for their families. Now, however, they are under government-ordered quarantine, battling boredom, frustration and anxiety in a sprawling dormitory complex called S11 in Punggol, which houses around 2,000 of the total cases.

“If one is infected, it would easily spread among others,” said Rahman. “We are currently confined to our room. Everyone is afraid. We are only praying to Allah … praying five times a day.”

S11 is one of many useful housing buildings on the edge of the modern city-state where more than 300,000 migrant workers from Bangladesh, India and China live in rooms with bunks for 12 to 20 men, who perform jobs that pay just $ 20 Cdn per day. .

These dormitories, in areas that tourists rarely visit, account for over 75% of the country’s total infections after the city experienced its biggest jump on Monday in new cases. So far nineteen dormitories have been quarantined, according to government reports, affecting tens of thousands of workers.

Workers in S11’s dormitory said they leave their rooms only to use the bathroom and meals are delivered. (Ministry of Labor Singapore / Reuters)

Rights groups said dormitories highlighted a weak link in Singapore’s containment effort, which otherwise won global compliments. And critics say that such mass quarantines could increase the risk of block infection.

Singapore authorities say they have taken preventative measures in migrants’ homes since the outbreak of the city-state in January, but that quarantine measures were needed once the virus spread.

S11, the company that manages the dormitory, the Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Health did not respond to requests for comment.

Reuters spoke to 12 residents in the S11 complex, a row of low steel buildings of different colors behind tall metal fences. Some workers refused to be identified for fear that this could worry their families or put their jobs at risk.

The workers said that they left their rooms only to use the bathroom and that meals were delivered. Their days are streaming movies on their phones, peeking from the balconies covered in linens or chatting with worried family members at home, they said.

Fear of the virus

Some residents of S11 complained of sanitation, lack of precautions and monotony in dormitories. Others praised the Singapore government’s response.

But everyone was afraid of catching the virus.

For Nayem Ahmed, a 26-year-old construction worker from Bangladesh, this fear has been realized.

One of his roommates had been infected, so when he woke up on April 8 feeling feverish, he immediately warned the medical staff in the dormitory.

They tested him and while he waited for the results, he said, was transferred to an isolation facility outside the dormitory. Two days later, he was told that he had been infected.

‘A new life’

“I can’t express how I felt when I heard it. I thought I would never live again,” said Ahmed.

Ahmed said he was given paracetemol and underwent blood tests and a chest X-ray in a hospital. After a few days, he was transferred to a converted conference center called Expo, which is used to host patients with mild symptoms.

“I feel like I have a new life,” said Ahmed.

Migrant workers queue to collect food in the Punggol S11 dormitory during the coronavirus epidemic. The workers told Reuters that despite the outbreak, the precautions are not as severe as they could be. (Edgar Su / Reuters)

Ahmed said he was grateful to the Singapore government for providing health care and food and for ensuring that quarantined workers are paid. But he said he should have done more to address the risks of epidemics in dormitories.

“The dormitories are crowded and dirty. No wonder the dormitories have become a hotbed for coronavirus infection,” said Ahmed. “We are now paying the price.”

Other workers also reported hygiene problems in dormitories shortly after the announcement of the quarantine measures on April 5.

The Ministry of Labor said it faced “challenges” at the beginning of the quarantine regarding hygiene and food supply in dormitories, but that it had worked with operators to improve conditions.

S11, which runs the Punggol facility and another near the city’s airport, advertises the “cheapest dorms in Singapore”. The Punggol dormitory can accommodate up to 14,000 workers in four-storey buildings on approximately 5.8 hectares, roughly the same area as eight soccer fields, according to local media reports.

There are 43 specially built dormitories in Singapore, which house 200,000 workers, 1,200 converted factories which house 95,000 workers and various other smaller temporary neighborhoods, according to the Ministry of Workforce.

Few temperature controls

Since the outbreak began, the Singapore government has said it has advised dormitory workers to monitor workers for fever, encourage personal hygiene and limit confusion in common areas to reduce the risk of infection.

But Nizamul, 27, and other workers who refused to be identified, said temperature controls were rare at S11 and that a fingerprint scanner was being used to get in and out of the complex a few days before the government was quarantined.

COVID-19 is a respiratory disease. Scientists say it spreads through droplets from the nose or mouth through coughing or sneezing and from people who come into contact with contaminated surfaces before touching their nose, mouth or eyes.

Nizamul said he had shared a room before the quarantine with an Indian who had been put on sick leave due to a cold and fever, then turned positive for coronavirus days later when his health deteriorated.

Nizamul said he had been moved to a public housing complex and had his own room, and it was not a positive result.

Miah Palash, 27, was one of the few 9/11 residents Reuters talked to who said she was unaware of any cases in her blockade.

Only allowed to leave his room to use a shared bathroom, Palash said the biggest challenge was finding ways to pass the time and try to ease his family’s anxiety at home.

“They are just wishing for me. I am the only child. They are worried but … I call them every day,” said Palash.