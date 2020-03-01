[singapore-pm-lee-congratulates-muhyiddin-on-becoming-sworn-in-as-malaysia’s-new-pm]

Singapore Key Minister Lee Hsien Loong today congratulated Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on currently being sworn in as the 8th Key Minister of Malaysia. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

“Spoke to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to congratulate him,” Lee tweeted.

“I am self-assured Singapore’s extensive-standing and multi-faceted romance with Malaysia will expand underneath his management, and advantage each the peoples,” he extra.

Bersatu president Muhyiddin took his oath of place of work as the 8th Key Minister of Malaysia before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, at Istana Negara nowadays.

Al-Sultan Abdullah appointed Muhyiddin as the new primary minister in accordance with Content articles 40(2)(a) and 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution.

Meanwhile, Lee wrote at size on his Facebook’ web page about his initially meeting with Muhyiddin in 1985 when.

“I accompanied Dr Tony Tan, then Minister for Trade and Business, to KL for an Asean Economic Ministers’ Meeting. Tan Sri Muhyiddin was then the Deputy Minister in the Malaysian Ministry of Trade and Market and received us at the airport.

“Since then, we have experienced several alternatives to do the job with Tan Sri Muhyiddin, both equally at the Federal amount in his different Cupboard appointments and when he was the Menteri Besar of Johor,” he wrote.

The Singapore Key Minister has also invited Muhyiddin to go to Singapore quickly.

“We will have much to explore, especially in this tough international surroundings,” he wrote and finished his publishing with his preliminary LHL. — Bernama