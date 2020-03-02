[singapore-pm-lee-self-confident-bilateral-relations-will-continue-on-to-prosper-and-prosper-beneath-muhyiddin]

Singapore Primary Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaking for the duration of the 2019 United Nations Local weather Motion Summit at the UN headquarters in New York September 23, 2019. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, March 2 — Singapore Primary Minister Lee Hsien Loong has expressed his self confidence that the bilateral connection among the republic and Malaysia will continue on to thrive and flourish underneath Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s management as Primary Minister.

He claimed this in his congratulatory letter to Muhyiddin right now.

The textual content of the letter was appended to Bernama.

“Malaysia and Singapore share a deep, very long-standing romance. We are related by historical past, geography and close bonds of friendship and kinship. Around the yrs, Singapore has cooperated with successive Malaysian governments in a broad array of spots, for mutual benefit.

“You would be familiar with lots of of these assignments, from your earlier appointments in the Federal Government as effectively as the Mentri Besar of Johor,” stated Lee.

In the letter, Lee reiterated his invitation to Muhyiddin to make an official check out to Singapore, at his earliest ease.

“There are lots of locations our two international locations can move ahead on collectively, in the present complicated exterior setting,” he explained.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Muhyiddin was sworn in as the 8th Prime Minister prior to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Lee ended the letter by stating: “Ho Ching and I deliver our best needs for your great wellness and joy. We seem forward to assembly you and Puan Sri Noorainee once more quickly.” — Bernama