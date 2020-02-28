[singapore-postpones-showcase-delivery-7-days-thanks-to-covid-19]

Loading…
Saturday, 29 Feb 2020 07: 18 AM MYT
LONDON, Feb 29 — Singapore has postponed its significant transport week collecting up coming month mainly because of the coronavirus outbreak, the most recent global occasion to be derailed.
Singapore Maritime 7 days (SMW) is just one of the world’s major gatherings for the shipping business.
A statement on the internet site of Singapore Maritime Week said the organisers had decided to postpone the function, which was scheduled to be held from April 18-24.
“Some events will be postponed to the 2nd 50 % of this year whilst other people will reconvene at SMW 2021. This reconfiguration would permit highest participation provided the international nature of SMW functions,” the statement claimed.
Previously this 7 days, the organisers of Sea Japan, a maritime party owing to be held in Tokyo concerning March 11-13, mentioned they would postpone the forum and had been considering other solutions.
Marine Cash China, a separate occasion thanks to be held in Shanghai on March three-4, was rescheduled to November because of to the virus.
The swift distribute of coronavirus, which erupted in China, is increasing fears of a pandemic, with 5 countries reporting their 1st scenarios yesterday. — Reuters